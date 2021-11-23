Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Lowlife Kainga Ora Tenants Should Be Booted Out

Tuesday, 23 November 2021, 2:49 pm
Press Release: Taxpayers' Union

Responding to the revelation that Kainga Ora has not evicted a single tenant since 2018, with gang member tenants terrorising neighbours, New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says:

“These ingrates need to be booted out. That would free up housing for the more deserving and send a signal to other tenants that the Government’s generosity isn’t a free pass to act like animals.”

“State housing should be set up to handle difficult tenants, but that doesn’t mean we should throw all standards out the window. Tenants who disrespect state homes and their neighbourhoods are abusing the taxpayers who fund the social housing system.”

“It’s disgraceful that gang members are allowed live it up and terrorise their neighbours – all on the taxpayer’s dollar – when thousands of more deserving families and individuals are desperate for housing.”

“Kainga Ora is funded not just to serve the needs of its existing tenants, but of all New Zealanders currently living in cars, garages, or on the street. Until we fix the housing shortage, we have to prioritise access to state housing.”

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union





The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power.

