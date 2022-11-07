Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Foodstuffs Joins The Kai Commitment Partnership To Reduce Food Waste In NZ

Monday, 7 November 2022, 9:56 am
Press Release: Foodstuffs NZ

Foodstuffs has joined the Kai Commitment initiative, a voluntary agreement among leading food sector businesses designed to reduce food waste, and emissions from food waste, across Aotearoa’s food supply chain.

The Kai Commitment is led by the New Zealand Food Waste Champions, a charitable organisation established to progress UN Sustainable Development Goal 12.3, reducing food waste by 50% by 2030.

Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, joined Kai Commitment Trustees and Signatories and supporters at Fonterra’s HQ in Auckland to mark the occasion.

The Kai Commitment partnership aligns with Foodstuffs commitment to be HereforNZ and the promises the Foodstuffs co-ops have made to be leaders in sustainability, supporting communities to thrive, providing meaningful work, and New Zealanders with access to healthy affordable food.

Partnering with Kai Commitment means Foodstuffs can take active actions to identify food waste hotspots, prevent food waste and innovate to move up the Food Recovery Hierarchy to maximise social, business and environmental impact.

When it comes to reducing food waste, the co-ops are on a long-term journey that will ultimately see no food waste being diverted to landfills – and joining Kai commitment helps Foodstuffs to set targets, measure and act to prevent and reduce food waste. The Foodstuffs Sustainability team are leading, improving processes, forging partnerships, and investing in technology that supports in achieving this goal.

Foodstuffs journey to zero waste also includes the Foodstuffs Waste Minimisation Programme – which has been implemented across all sites to reduce total waste tonnage towards zero. On top of diverting useable food from landfill, Foodstuffs are increasingly introducing sustainable packaging solutions and removing single-use packaging at a store level to help support the zero-waste goal.

Mike Sammons, Head of Sustainability, Foodstuffs New Zealand, says, “It’s exciting to work alongside other business leaders within Aotearoa to tackle food waste together and support the transition towards a more circular food system. Food waste is a significant problem, not only for business, but also for consumers and suppliers. By having a collaborative approach to tackle a problem we all face, the Kai Commitment gives us an opportunity to make a significant impact.”

Partnering with Kai Commitment also helps Foodstuffs actively make a difference to food poverty levels in New Zealand. While one organisation alone cannot solve the problem, through this partnership, local store support of food banks, social supermarkets, food rescue organisations and targeted local investment, Foodstuffs are committed to improving food security for New Zealanders.

Foodstuffs believes no edible food should go to waste and each PAK’nSAVE, New World and Four Square stores across the country are partnered with local food banks or food rescue organisations to donate product through local campaigns and initiatives.

To read more on Foodstuffs commitment to be HereforNZ and journey to becoming sustainable leaders, head to https://www.foodstuffs.co.nz/here-for-nz/sustainability

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Foodstuffs NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Inflating The Threat Posed By Social Media


It has been a big week for the preachers of the social media apocalypse. During her speech on Monday to the He Whenua Taurikura hui on Countering Terrorism and Violent Extremism, PM Jacinda Ardern told us that the country’s security agencies have just released a draft National Security Long Term Insights briefing. Apparently, the “perceptions” survey contained in that briefing indicated that 4 out 5 New Zealanders fear their lives will soon be touched by a number of different threats...
More>>



 
 

Forest And Bird: Enviro-NGOs Take No New Mines Protest To Labour Party AGM 

Following weeks of protests, media coverage, and the joint publication of an open letter to the Prime Minister, New Zealand’s largest environmental NGOs will be taking their call to stop new mines on public conservation land direct to the Labour Party, at their AGM this Sunday 6 November... More>>


Government: Dozens Of New Innovative Projects Awarded Funding

Over a hundred new research projects will be funded over the next three years, supporting researchers to explore new ideas, Research, Science, and Innovation Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall announced today... More>>



Government: Wages Outpace Inflation As Unemployment Remains Low

Wages are outpacing inflation as the strong economy saw people enter the workforce in record numbers, showing the Government’s plan to grow the economy and incomes is working... More>>


Amnesty International: Kiwis Calling For UN To Take Action On Iran

More than 760,000 people across 218 countries and territories have added their voices to petitions calling for the establishment of an independent UN mechanism to conduct investigations... More>>


Mayor of Auckland: Comments After CCO And Port Briefing

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown and the Auckland Council Governing Body were briefed yesterday by the chairs and chief executives of Auckland Transport (AT), Watercare, Eke Panuku Development Auckland, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited and Ports of Auckland... More>>


Greens: Proposals To Tax Excess Corporate Profit

The Green Party yesterday put forward proposals to ensure large corporations profiteering from high inflation are taxed fairly and the money used to support people to make ends meet. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 