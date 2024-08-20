Rally For Māori Wards As PM Opens Local Government Conference

There will be a rally in support of Māori electoral wards at the opening of the Local Government Conference at 3pm on Wednesday, 21 August as the Prime Minister delivers his remarks at Tākina Convention Centre on Cable Street.

“Christopher Luxon bears responsibility for this racist rollback of democracy. He sold his soul to ACT and NZ First to gain power, and he is now their willing tool for their far-right white supremacist agendas. He must be held to account.”

“It is time for all of us who care about democracy, about fairness and about honouring Te Tiriti o Waitangi to rally in solidarity with Māori against the relentless racist attacks by the coalition government - the most recent of which is the disestablishment of the Māori Wards,” said Valerie Morse, spokesperson for local community group Pōneke Anti-Fascist Coalition.

“We love our Māori Ward councillors, and we support local governments who have made collective decisions to ensure Māori representation.”

Local Government NZ and the vast majority of mayors have openly opposed the government’s attacks on Māori wards - and already Stratford District Council and Palmerston North City council have unanimously voted to retain them: they emphasised an “unwavering commitment” to ensuring Māori voices were heard, and how the wards enriched the council and community through their advice and service.

“Taking away the power of local councils to form Māori wards is racist because councils have the power to form other electoral wards where they see the need for representation: for example, wards for rural communities. These are not subject to a referendum of all voters.”

“There is a double standard by which only Māori participation and representation is subject to a general community review. When a geographical ward is proposed the people affected are asked, whereas when a Māori ward is proposed everyone is asked, even those who are not affected.”

“This is a deliberate agenda to undermine Mana Whenua, to undermine Te Tiriti and to undermine democracy. The issue of Māori wards is not the only racist attack at local government level by the Coalition: the proposed Fast-track Approvals Bill and abandoning Te Mana o Te Wai - the freshwater standard are direct attacks on kaitiakitanga. Then there is a wider agenda including the Treaty Principles Bill and the rewriting of the Marine and Coastal Areas Act.”

“These are all happening simultaneously in a coordinated attack intended to undermine and destabilise Māori. It is sickening, and it must be stopped.”

