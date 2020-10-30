Search For Bir Poudyel Continues

Manawatu Police continue to search for missing Bhutanese man Bir Poudyel.

Police are actively searching the wider Manawatu area to locate Mr Poudyel who was last seen at his Milson, Palmerston North home on the morning of Friday 23 October.

Our priority is to ensure that he is located safe and well so we can reunite him with his family.

We are asking people in the Manawatu area to search their properties and any out buildings on their properties.

We also ask members of the public who are out and about this weekend to be vigilant and if they locate any personal property/items to please contact their local Police.

As each day passes Mr Poudyel’s family become increasingly worried about their dad.

"We just want dad home with us, dad we are worried about you," Mr Poudyel's son Gopel says.

Anyone who has seen Mr Poudyel is urged to contact Police on 105 quoting file number 201024/3032.

