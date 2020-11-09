Missing Woman Located Deceased
Monday, 9 November 2020, 5:15 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm missing Tauranga woman Rebeka Storey
has been located deceased.
Rebeka was found deceased
by hunters on 2 November in the Waioeka Gorge, around four
kilometres from the Manganuku campsite.
A formal
identification process was undertaken, which has now been
completed.
Her death is not being treated as
suspicious and has been referred to the Coroner.
Our
thoughts are with Rebeka’s family at this difficult
time.
Police would also like to thank the public for
their assistance and concern while the search for Rebeka was
underway.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: 22 Short Takes On The US Election
Finally, the long night of Donald Trump’s presidency is over. To date, the courts have been given no cause to conclude that the exhaustively lengthy counts of those mountains of mail ballots was anything other than legal. Stacking the US Supreme Court with sympathetic judges is one thing, but the Trump legal team has yet to furnish the justices with sufficient ammunition to rule not only (a) that the late-arriving ballots in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin etc were counted after Election Day in violation of state laws, but that (b) these late-arriving ballots would have been in such numbers as to be decisive in the election outcome... More>>