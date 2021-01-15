Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Don’t Let Your DIY Become A Disaster

Friday, 15 January 2021, 9:06 am
Press Release: Timaru District Council

Many people are taking the opportunity to catch up on all those DIY tasks, but need to be aware of the risks of an unseen disaster.

The district has been seeing an increased number of problems with contaminates from urban stormwater entering our ecologically important waterways.

Stormwater is not processed in the same way as the water that leaves your home’s sinks and toilets.

Drainage and Water Manager Grant Hall said that when contaminants such as paint, oil and solvents go down the storm drains they don’t go to the treatment plant, they go out into the environment.

“We’ve already seen some serious contamination issues over the past few months and it’s really important we remind people to take this issue seriously,” he said.

“In one recent instance, a private home owner washed paint brushes at the front of their home. The paint eventually ended up in a waterway requiring an emergency clean-up.

“Another occasion saw significant paint contamination, contributing to the death of several native eels and posing a huge risk to a sensitive ecology.

“Most people tend to think that a good rainfall might ‘flush the system out’, however, a large rainfall can flush polluted water through the system as well as clean water, and there are limits to how much treatment we can do to the water while ensuring the system prevents flooding.

“The best thing everyone can do is to reduce the amount of contaminants in the stormwater system in the first place.”

There are five simple steps that people can take to reduce their impact on the environment through stormwater.

1. Only Rain goes down the drain.

Don’t hose household cleaners, paint or any other chemicals down the stormwater drain. Follow the instructions on the packaging on how to dispose of them safely. If you see someone putting contaminants down the storm drain, you can report it on 03 687 7200.

2. Scoop the Poop – Pet waste

Pet waste contains bacteria and disease causing organisms that can infect people and other animals. Bag it up, and put it in the red bin

3. Don’t Drip and Drive – Fix Car leaks

Get your car serviced regularly. One litre of oil can contaminate a million litres of water.

4. Carwash away from Drains.
Petrol station carwashes treat and dispose of the wash water from cleaning cars. If you wash your car at home make sure it is away from the drain.

5. Plant Natives

The natural evolution of Native plants have resulted in extensive root networks that are capable of preventing erosion, improving water quality and providing additional filtration. By planting native plants for a private or public property the owner reduces the time and money as there is less maintenance required.

For more information about stormwater you can visit the website; https://www.timaru.govt.nz/services/environment/storm-water/stormwater-and-your-property

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Timaru District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How Women Are Suffering The Most From The Covid Economic Recession

Both here and abroad, the Covid-19 economic recession has been disastrous for women workers and their families. In November, young women below 30 in particular were feeling the consequences:

Of concern is the sustained deterioration in youth employment, particularly for females, with a -4.3% pa drop in filled jobs for females aged below 30, and a 3.9%pa drop for males aged below 30....More>>

 

A New Year: No politicians at Rātana in 2021

Annual celebrations at Rātana pā will be different this year, amid a decision to hold an internal hui for church adherents only… More>>

ALSO:

Covid: Border Exception for 1000 International Students

The Government has approved an exception class for 1000 international tertiary students, degree level and above, who began their study in New Zealand but were caught offshore when border restrictions began....More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 