Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Te Huia Weekday Services To Travel Into Central Auckland

Wednesday, 10 November 2021, 11:56 am
Press Release: Waikato Regional Council

It has now been confirmed Te Huia will take train passengers direct to The Strand Station in central Auckland on weekdays.

Having earlier been endorsed by the multi-agency rail governance group, the extension of the weekday service has now received final approval to operate.

“It’s a breakthrough for passengers. It means they won’t have to connect to another service or pay using a different card to get to central Auckland. And it’s an extra hour of uninterrupted and productive time for commuters,” said rail governance group chair and Waikato regional councillor Hugh Vercoe.

Te Huia has been paused since August as a result of Auckland border restrictions but will begin running into central Auckland immediately once services resume. Trips will continue to stop at Papakura.

“Our train hasn’t been operating but we’ve not been idle. We’ve used this time to look closely at the improvements we can roll out based on feedback we’ve had from a survey of passengers,” Cr Vercoe said.

“The survey has helped us to understand what people like about the service and what changes they’d like to see. Overall, people have told us they want Te Huia to travel further into Auckland for every trip, and a review of the current timetable.

“We’ve done that and come up with a service that we believe people in the Waikato and Auckland are really going to get on board with,” he said.

The next stage of improvements will include stops at the new Puhinui Station, enabling access to Auckland Airport, before stopping at The Strand Station.

Transport Minister Michael Wood welcomed the service extension.

“We have always indicated that staged improvements would be made to the Te Huia service once it was operational, and I’m really pleased that we are able to deliver this significant enhancement within the first year.

“In mid-2021 I told partners that I wanted to see them work together to deliver this improvement and work through complexities such as scheduling. I want to thank KiwiRail, Waikato Regional Council and Auckland Transport for working together constructively to make it happen.

“Stopping at Puhinui will give passengers the options of taking a 10-minute electric bus to the airport, and stopping at The Strand gives people access to the waterfront and central Auckland. We will continue to consider further improvements to the service to encourage more people to take up this great way of travelling between Auckland and Hamilton.”

The fare for travel from Hamilton to The Strand Station will be $18 on Bee Card, which can be purchased on the train. Cash fares are also available.

On Monday the Government signalled that it will announce a date for the reopening of the Auckland border next week. Depending on timing, the service may not resume until late January next year to enable vital track work to be undertaken within Auckland during December and January.

When services do resume, there will be a new timetable. This is being finalised and will be announced when the re-start date for the service is decided.

Cr Ewan Wilson, Hamilton City Council’s representative on the rail governance working group, said the improvements are essential for the success of the Te Huia service.

“We know from feedback and the surveys we have undertaken more people would use the service if it went into central Auckland. Combine this with more sociable hours of service there’s no doubt we’ll see a significant passenger uptake, bringing huge economic benefits for both business development and tourism in both regions.”

Waikato District Mayor Alan Sanson said: “The extension of the Te Huia service into central Auckland is a real positive step in further connecting these two regions more efficiently. By providing a direct service, we reduce the need for passengers having to transit from one train system to another in Papakura, making it an attractive transport option.”

KiwiRail, which operates the service on behalf of Waikato councils, welcomed this next step in the continuing development of the Te Huia service.

“Securing the timetable is a key building block for taking Te Huia to The Strand Station on weekdays, and we are continuing work with the councils on other necessary improvements,” KiwiRail Chief Operating Officer Capital Projects and Asset Development David Gordon said.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Director Regional Relationships, David Speirs, also welcomed the improvement. “Waka Kotahi is excited for this next step in providing people traveling between the Waikato and Auckland with greater choice in their transport options. We continue to work closely with Waikato Regional Council, Hamilton City Council, Waikato District Council and KiwiRail to support the continued growth and improvement of this important service.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Waikato Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Politics Of Hoping For The Best


As the new daily Delta case numbers surge upwards, it is getting harder for the captains of Team Five Million to make decisions that still seem rational in any public health sense. Although we are only at the outset of the re-opening process, the public health system in Auckland is already showing signs of strain. The decisions to re-open are being made while Auckland pursues a suppression strategy that’s likely to undermine the elimination strategy still being pursued almost everywhere else in the country... More>>


Alastair Thompson: COP26 Covid Climate Crisis Collision On The Clyde


Security staff at COP26 living in a “prison barge” like conditions aboard an aging giant “cruise ferry” have expressed their concerns to Scoop about a potential security and health threat to COP26 arising out of what the consider unsafe accommodation aboard a Ferry moored at Greenock an hour down the Clyde river from the venue at the Scottish Event Campus in central Glasgow where this year’s COP is being hosted by the UK Presidency... More>>




 
 


Government: Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Carry Out First International Visit
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta leaves New Zealand this week on an international programme to advance Aotearoa New Zealand’s interests on a range of issues, including our COVID-19 response and recovery and engagement in the Indo-Pacific. This is the first international visit of a New Zealand Foreign Minister since COVID-19 broke out across the globe... More>>


Auckland: Moves To Step 2
Covid-19 restrictions will be eased again in Auckland, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced. Cabinet today confirmed its in-principle decision to move Auckland down to Alert Level 3, Step 2, on Tuesday 9 November at 11:59pm, meaning retail and malls can open, outdoor gatherings can increase to 25 and public facilities can open with mask-wearing, contact tracing and physical distancing... More>>

ALSO:

Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern: Speech To 2021 Labour Party Conference
I’m going to start with something that I never thought I would say at a Labour Party conference. I miss remits. I miss remits, because they are indicative of something else that I know we have all missed of late, and that is being face to face with our friends, families, and Party members across the country... More>>

ALSO:



Productivity Commission: Finds Immigration Policy Disconnected From Infrastructure And Housing Supply

The inability or unwillingness to build the infrastructure needed to support and settle people in the community suggests pre-pandemic rates of immigration are unsustainable, says the Productivity Commission... More>>

Government: Unemployment Falls To Record Low
Unemployment has fallen to its lowest level on record and matching where it was in December 2007, as the Government’s actions to support the economy during the pandemic resulted in higher wages and more people in work... More>>


Government: New Home Consents Reach Unprecedented Levels
The construction sector is building new houses at record levels, says Minister for Building and Construction Poto Williams. “We reached a milestone earlier this year in March 2021 when we consented more homes to be built than any government in a year since the 1970s... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 