Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

$35,000 For Wetland Resilience Investigation

Friday, 16 February 2024, 9:41 am
Press Release: Bay Trust

 


TAURANGA, 16 February 2024: Research is underway to determine how salt marshes and mangroves could protect Bay of Plenty’s coastline from climate change – and how a ‘resilience credit’ could be bought and sold in future to encourage wetland restoration.

The project at Waihī Estuary is being led by The Nature Conservancy Aotearoa New Zealand (TNC NZ), the local arm of a global non-profit organisation that is developing a methodology to measure the resilience benefits of coastal wetlands and gather data on blue carbon (the carbon stored in coastal and marine ecosystems).

TNC NZ’s Nature-based Solutions Project Manager, Olya Albot, says the ultimate goal is to develop the world’s first ‘resilience credit’, similar to a carbon credit, that encourages action to restore wetlands, and could also be traded to help offset an organisation or individual’s carbon footprint and help local communities fund climate change adaptation.

“We’re investigating coastal resilience because these environments are becoming more exposed to the impacts of climate change, such as increased storm surge, cyclones and sea level rise in the long-term. Coastal land is becoming more vulnerable as time goes on,” Albot explains.

Potentially, money earned from trading resilience and/or blue carbon credits in a possible future international market could then be put towards creating or restoring more wetlands, enabling Kiwi landowners to move economic activities away from vulnerable land, earn ongoing income, and protect coastal sites from climate change.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The blue carbon coastal resilience mapping project will receive $35,000 from BayTrust to help quantify what impact wetlands could have on flooding and storm surges near Waihī Estuary. Two-dimensional hydrological models are being used to investigate how water would potentially flow over the area with or without salt marshes and mangroves. “We’re trying to quantify exactly how much water wetlands could hold back in the event of a storm surge, as well as how many hectares of land, how many people, and the value of infrastructure that could be protected by wetlands,” she says.

The research is being carried out on a 30ha site of low-lying farmland which is jointly owned by Toi Moana Bay of Plenty Regional Council and iwi collective Te Wahapū o Waihī. Their aim is to improve the ecological health of Waihī Estuary by redeveloping the wetland area to treat agricultural drainage water from adjacent dairy farms, as well as improve indigenous wetland habitat and biodiversity.

Albot says Bay of Plenty is an ideal case study environment because there is almost 4000ha of land that sits below the mean high water spring inundation levels – meaning there’s lots of land suitable for wetland restoration.

“We are extremely grateful to BayTrust for their support which will help us achieve this coastal resilience modelling and communicate to Bay of Plenty communities what the coastal resilience benefits of these wetland restoration projects might be in the future.”

BayTrust CEO Alastair Rhodes says the organisation supported TNC NZ a few years ago with a grant to carry out their initial pre-feasibility assessment. “We’re excited to continue this journey alongside TNC NZ who are now gathering hard data at Waihī Estuary.

“In New Zealand over 90% of freshwater and coastal wetlands have been degraded and drained due to urban expansion and conversion to agriculture. Restoring wetlands will benefit people, the climate, biodiversity, and provide positive social and cultural outcomes as well, so we’re pleased to support this vital research.

“The potential for companies or individuals being able to buy and sell resilience and blue carbon credits is an exciting prospect, and this research will support the possible establishment of a robust international trading market in this space.”

TNC NZ is also working with the Ministry for the Environment to assess the legal, policy and market considerations required to establish a national blue carbon credit scheme focussed on coastal wetlands.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Bay Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Five Of Luxon’s Gaza Absurdities


Earlier this week, PM Christopher Luxon met with 48 public service CEOs to make sure they were on board with his plans to cut spending on public services so that National can proceed to give the revenue away to those New Zealanders least in need. This wasn’t the only absurdity the PM has been promoting this week. There was Gaza. What a gift. On Gaza, Luxon is playing strictly to the home crowd. The issue gives him an opportunity to look prime ministerial: thoughtful, concerned, a man dealing with weighty matters of state; a peace maker even, for these troubled times...
More


 
 
Government: Budget Will Be Delivered On 30 May

Plans to deliver tax relief to hard-working New Zealanders, rebuild business confidence, and restore the Crown’s finances to order will be unveiled on 30 May, says Nicola Willis. More


Government: Ministers Reaffirm Pacific Connections

Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Health Minister and Minister for Pacific Peoples Dr Shane Reti reaffirmed the importance of New Zealand’s connections to the Pacific by visiting Tonga, Cook Islands, & Samoa. More

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said. More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 