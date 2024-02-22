Serious Injury Crash Windwhistle, Central Canterbury, SH77 East Of The Rakaia Gorge Bridge

A serious injury crash involving two trucks has closed SH77, the inland route between Darfield and Ashburton, at Windwhistle, east of the Rakaia Gorge Bridge, around 1.30 pm today.

Drivers are advised there will be delays while the Police Serious Crash Unit gets to the Windwhistle site, says NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA).

People should postpone their journeys or avoid this part of the Canterbury network.

There is no simple detour for people to get across the Rakaia Gorge Bridge, east of Mt Hutt. The crash occurred at the intersection of Leaches Road and SH77.

NZTA’s South Canterbury highway management team is currently detouring traffic off SH77 before Rakaia Gorge, south on Mt Hutt Station Road, then Rakaia River Road, towards Rakaia, SH1.

