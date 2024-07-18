Information Sought After Firearms Incident, Napier

Police are asking for the public’s help after a recent incident in Napier where shots were fired towards an address.

Officers were called to Clarence Cox Crescent about 8.10pm on 30 June after a report of gunshots heard.

An unoccupied vehicle was found to have sustained damage.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Police are asking anyone who might have witnessed the incident or has information about those involved to please come forward and speak with us.

You can do through our 105 service, quoting file number 240701/5991.

Information can also be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

