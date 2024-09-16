Hamilton’s Newest Bridge Opens To Traffic

One week after it was blessed and formally named, Te Ara Pekapeka Bridge has welcomed its first vehicle traffic today (Friday 6 September).

Te Ara Pekapeka means pathway of the bat and reflects the consideration that was given in the design of the bridge to protect pekapeka-tou-roa (long-tailed bat) that live in the Peacocke area.

Traffic management barriers were lifted earlier this afternoon giving Hamiltonians access from Hamilton East directly to the city’s newest neighbourhood in Peacocke for the first time.

The four-lane bridge, walking and cycling bridge, and surrounding roads have been open to pedestrians and cyclists since a community open day last weekend.

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate said this moment marked the start of a whole new community.

“This bridge is a critical gateway to a fabulous and important new part of our city, enabling thousands of new homes which we need now and into the future. It also provides a well-connected transport network linking to our central city and key routes.

“I am immensely proud of this project, which is a great example of community-led placemaking, delivered in partnership with iwi, and backed up by much-needed funding support from Government.”

The new road that crosses the bridge, Kairokiroki Drive, has a 60km/h speed limit and includes a T2 transit lane in each direction, a first for the city.

“We know there will be lots of people who are keen to drive across the bridge for the first time and it will be tempting to look over the side and take it all in,” Mayor Southgate said.

“But please take care while we all get used to the new road layout, and we can all get to where we’re going safely.”

Major construction work is still happening on the south side of the bridge as upgrades to Peacockes Road, and construction of Whatukooruru Drive and the ‘bikes on pipes’ wastewater projects continue in the area.

Drivers who are crossing the bridge for a look are encouraged to use the new roundabout at the intersection of Kairokiroki Drive and Peacockes Road to return via the bridge, rather than add pressure on the roads through Bader and Peacocke.

Peacocke is being built with the support from the Government’s Housing Infrastructure Fund, made up of a $180.3 million 10-year interest-free loan and $110.1 million of NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi subsidies.

The Peacocke programme will deliver a new bridge, a transport network that caters for public transport, pedestrians and cyclists, parks, and strategic water, wastewater and stormwater networks. Other work includes protecting and enhancing the environment, including the extensive gully system, opening the area to the Waikato River, and investigating community facilities which are also important parts of creating a new community in Peacocke.

When completed, Peacocke will be home for up to 20,000 Hamiltonians.

