Road Closures Following Serious Crash, New Lynn - Waitematā

Emergency services are in attendance at a serious crash in New Lynn.

The two vehicle crash, at the intersection of Portage Road and Clark Street, was reported to Police just after 11.30am.

Early indications suggest one person has received serious injuries.

Four others have also been injured.

Road closures are in place and motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

