Vehicle Crash MacKenzie District On Tekapo-Twizel Road - Canterbury

Thursday, 10 April 2025, 11:25 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are aware of a crash on Tekapo-Twizel Road Pukaki, MacKenzie District at about 10.15am this morning.

A campervan and car have collided.

The road is closed and at least one person appears to be injured.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area until the road is re-opened.

