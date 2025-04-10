Vehicle Crash MacKenzie District On Tekapo-Twizel Road - Canterbury
Thursday, 10 April 2025, 11:25 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are aware of a crash on Tekapo-Twizel Road Pukaki,
MacKenzie District at about 10.15am this morning.
A
campervan and car have collided.
The road is closed
and at least one person appears to be
injured.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area until
the road is
re-opened.
