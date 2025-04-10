Vehicle Crash MacKenzie District On Tekapo-Twizel Road - Canterbury

Police are aware of a crash on Tekapo-Twizel Road Pukaki, MacKenzie District at about 10.15am this morning.

A campervan and car have collided.

The road is closed and at least one person appears to be injured.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area until the road is re-opened.

