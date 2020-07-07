Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Market-leading Label-maker’s Headquarters Placed On The Market For Sale

Tuesday, 7 July 2020, 2:56 pm
Press Release: Bayleys

The land and building housing one of New Zealand’s biggest label and tag printing companies have been placed on the market for sale.

The property at 48–50 Waterloo Road in the Christchurch suburb of Hornby consists of a large industrial and commercial complex housing the high-tech’ printing presses, warehousing and administrative offices of Hally Labels.

Hally Labels was established in New Zealand some 55 years ago and now supplies wraps, labels and stickers to a raft of Australasian industry sectors – including food and beverage products, healthcare and hygiene fluids and nutritional supplements, pharmaceutical products, and industrial equipment such as car batteries.

In addition to the Christchurch offices, Hally Labels has production sites in Auckland and three locations across Australia. Now the 3,622-square metre plant and offices sitting on some 7,564 square metres of land at 48–50 Waterloo Road are being marketed for sale by deadline private treaty through Bayleys Christchurch, with offers closing on July 17.

Salespeople Nick O’Styke and Harry Peeters said the multi-purpose industrial and commercially-configured premises had a new building standards rating of 95 percent. Hallly Labels is on a current lease at the plant running through to 2025 generating annual rental of $418,000 plus GST, with one further 10-year right of renewal and two-yearly rent reviews.

The freehold land at 48–50 Waterloo Road is zoned Industrial Heavy under the Christchurch City Council plan, and includes sealed carparking for 35 vehicles.

O’Styke said the two warehouse buildings on the property were internally linked, while the commercial portions of the complex featured a mix of partitioned offices, meeting rooms and open-plan work environments, along with substantial staff amenities for the company’s employees.

The 3,622-square metre premises comprises several independently functioning works spaces, encompassing:

  • 1,724 square metres of medium stud height warehouse
  • 1,151 square metres of low stud height manufacturing warehouse extended over the past five years to accommodate the company’s expanding printing machinery and equipment inventory
  • 399 square metres of management offices and staff amenities including a lunchroom, segregated locker rooms, and male and female showers and bathroom facilities
  • 104 square metres of portacom offices
  • 82 square metres of mezzanine level storage space
  • 82 square metres of administrative offices
  • 49 square metres of warehouse office space

and

  • 29 square metres of canopy covering the warehouse entry roller doors.

O’Styke said the medium to high stud warehouse was built in 1967, with extensions added in 1993 and further space and a new concrete floor to sustain bulk storage subsequently added. In 2015 the site’s warehousing capacity was further expanded along the property’s boundary to efficiently maximise space usage.

“The offices are primarily located at the front of the building over two levels – with an entrance foyer and reception, senior management offices and six administration offices. A second commercial space houses a seminar room and staff cafeteria. An air conditioning system services all office spaces,” he said.

Hornby is one of Christchurch’s busiest industrial hubs – with State Highway 1 running through its core and easy access to Lyttleton Port. Hornby’s warehousing stock is home to such freight-based companies as supermarket giants Woolworths New Zealand and Foodstuffs, logistics firm DHL, and bed manufacturer Sleepyhead.

Peeters said the Shands Road interchange onto State Highway 76 currently under construction near Hornby would create further transportation efficiencies for locations south of the city.

