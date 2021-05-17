Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Telco’ Retail Outlet For Sale Set To Spark Interest From Property Investors

Monday, 17 May 2021, 11:34 am
Press Release: Bayleys

The land and building housing the retail premises of New Zealand’s biggest telecommunications and digital technology services provider – listed on the New Zealand Stock Exchange - have been placed on the market for sale.

The property at Alexandra Street in the South Waikato township of Te Awamutu consists of a 193-square metre single-storey premises showcasing the products and services provided by Spark - New Zealand's largest internet services provider.

The Spark brand has been operating in New Zealand since 2014 as a provider of digital services including broadband, entertainment media, and cloud computing. The retailing company was born out of wholesale-focused fixed-line copper and fibre network operator Chorus, and now has dozens of mall and high street stores throughout the country.

The company is now also a sports streaming service – launching in 2019 after obtaining the broadcast rights to the Rugby World Cup that year, along with the Australian F1 Grand Prix.

The generally rectangular-shaped 197-square metres of land and retail building at 183 Alexandra Street housing Spark’s retail operations in Te Awamutu are being marketed for sale at by auction on June 3 through Bayleys Hamilton. Salesperson Josh Smith said the property was located in Te Awamutu’s premier retailing street, and had a new building standards rating of 67 percent.

The freehold premises is zoned commercial 8A under the Waipa District Council plan. Smith said the high street building had been well maintained to ensure that the professional corporate image portrayed by Spark New Zealand’s marketing was reflected by the store’s large pavement-facing windows and sliding entrance door.

Spark New Zealand is currently on a lease running through to October this year, with two further two-year rights of renewal generating annual rental of $36,000 plus GST and operating expenses. The building – which has a rear entrance off Teasdale Street – is constructed on concrete foundations, with concrete and block walls interspersed by steel framing.

“Inside, the modern retail space has Spark products on show beneath a suspended ceiling and bright LED lights – allowing shop staff to interact with customers in a spacious environment. Meanwhile, staff bathroom and lunchroom amenities are contained at the rear of the premises behind a partitioned wall,” Smith said.

“Typical of most New Zealand rural support towns, customers and patrons visiting the Spark store and other shops along Alexandra Street benefit from substantial free parking along the road and its side streets.”

As Te Awamutu’s main shopping street, the boulevard-like Alexandra Street is home to The Regent Theatre cinema, a Stirling Sports outlet and Noel Leeming appliance store, along with a vast array of charity shops, clothing outlets, banks, real estate agencies, hospitality and food and beverage operations which all benefit from high volumes of foot traffic.

Along with Cambridge, Te Awamutu is one of two primary rural support towns within the Waikato. Waipa District Council’s district plan spotlights their importance in the region by noting: “Over time the central business districts of Te Awamutu and Cambridge have developed into the primary commercial centres of the district. The retail, office and commercial service needs they provide, along with social functions are important to the district as a whole.”

The Waipa District Council plan identifies that while both towns are fundamentally economically strong, there was further scope for adding to the existing commercial operations within their central business districts.

“Currently, not all of the district’s commercial needs are met by the existing businesses and services located within the central business districts, resulting in commercial leakage and commuter trips - particularly to Hamilton,” said the long-term plan.

“Over the lifetime of this plan it is anticipated that the amount of retail leakage will reduce, and that the primary commercial centres of the district will become increasingly self-sufficient with a consequential reduction in commuter trips.”

Smith said that was positive commentary for Spark and the other Alexander Street retailers in Te Awamutu.

“The council’s attitude to commercial properties under the plan is very ‘pro-business’ – strongly advocating for the maintenance of pedestrian frontages within the zoning as vibrant active places that support social and community well-being through building designs and activities that reinforce a pedestrian oriented retail environment,” said Smith.

Click here for more information on the listing.

