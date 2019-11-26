Original art to raise money for Amnesty International

World-renowned artists create original art to raise money for Amnesty International



Eleven world-renowned artists including Yoko Ono, Shilpa Gupta and Gerhard Richter have come together to create a collection of original, limited-edition art to raise money for Amnesty International’s human rights work.

Art 19 – Box One is a collection of ten limited edition, fine art prints, being exhibited for the first time in Berlin on December 10, 2019 – which is Human Rights Day. The art prints will then be shown at exhibitions in Czech Republic, Switzerland and France.

“Amnesty International has benefitted over many years from the active support of the arts community around the world for our human rights campaigns. The impressive list of artists coming together in the Art 19 project is a humbling testament to their unrelenting support for our cause, and at a time when the world most needs our human rights movement to be strong, vocal and visible,” said Kumi Naidoo, Amnesty International’s Secretary General.

“The money raised from the sale of these art works will contribute to Amnesty International’s vital human rights work. We are so grateful to the artists for using their immense creativity to give such substantial support for the work we do.”

Artists Ayşe Erkmen, Shilpa Gupta, Ilya and Emilia Kabakov, William Kentridge, Shirin Neshat, Yoko Ono, Gerhard Richter, Chiharu Shiota, Kiki Smith and Rosemarie Trockel created the works without charge to benefit Amnesty International.

Works include ‘A Piece of Sky’ by Yoko Ono, a giclée print/serigraph/blindstamp, and ‘God’s Opinion is Unknown’ by William Kentridge, a giclée print on Japanese kozo paper. Gerhard Richter’s ‘Cut’ is a giclée print on Hähnemühle paper. Kiki Smith’s ‘Flowers in the Sky’ is a lithograph/serigraph/collage on Indian handmade paper.

One hundred copies of the ten prints, packaged in custom-made linen-covered boxes, will be sold for E50,000 each to art lovers and supporters of Amnesty International around the world, with a percentage of the proceeds going to the human rights organization.

Many artists, including Henry Moore, Joan Miro and Pablo Picasso, have supported Amnesty International over the years.

The first exhibition of the limited-edition art pieces will take place at me Collectors Room Berlin, Stiftung Olbricht, Auguststrasse 68, 10117 Berlin, Germany, on 10 December 2019 (invitation only) and open to the public from December 11, Wednesday to Monday, 12pm to 6pm, with free admission.

The box sets will be available for sale from 1 December 2019 at www.art-19.com.

