Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Jeremy Redmore Presents Debut Children's Book, Sing Like A Unicorn

Tuesday, 16 November 2021, 8:06 am
Press Release: NikNak Media

Award-winning New Zealand musician Jeremy Redmore presents a debut children’s picture book set to fill families with song this summer

Former Midnight Youth frontman Jeremy Redmore is on a mission to spread and encourage the joy of singing in children as a pathway to greater self-esteem.

Sing Like A Unicorn tells the sweet and magical tale of one child’s journey - guided by a rather fluffy and long-maned unicorn - to discover the power of having a voice like no one else in the world.

The book is the first to be published via Redmore Books and both author and illustrator/designer, Jason Crowley, are making their book debuts in what is a bold first offering.

Crowley’s illustration style lives up to the theme of the book itself - it is completely unique and filled with a community of imagined characters and settings that draw the reader sweetly into its universe.

The unmistakable voice of Jeremy Redmore has played an important role in the fabric of New Zealand music over the past decade; he hopes that this delightful new book can inspire the next generation of singers to do the same, and more.

Orders of the limited, hardback, first edition of Sing Like A Unicorn are available now exclusively via www.singlikeaunicorn.co.nz for $29.99 and all New Zealand orders will be eligible for free shipping until November 16.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NikNak Media on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 