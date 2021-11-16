Jeremy Redmore Presents Debut Children's Book, Sing Like A Unicorn

Award-winning New Zealand musician Jeremy Redmore presents a debut children’s picture book set to fill families with song this summer

Former Midnight Youth frontman Jeremy Redmore is on a mission to spread and encourage the joy of singing in children as a pathway to greater self-esteem.

Sing Like A Unicorn tells the sweet and magical tale of one child’s journey - guided by a rather fluffy and long-maned unicorn - to discover the power of having a voice like no one else in the world.

The book is the first to be published via Redmore Books and both author and illustrator/designer, Jason Crowley, are making their book debuts in what is a bold first offering.

Crowley’s illustration style lives up to the theme of the book itself - it is completely unique and filled with a community of imagined characters and settings that draw the reader sweetly into its universe.

The unmistakable voice of Jeremy Redmore has played an important role in the fabric of New Zealand music over the past decade; he hopes that this delightful new book can inspire the next generation of singers to do the same, and more.

Orders of the limited, hardback, first edition of Sing Like A Unicorn are available now exclusively via www.singlikeaunicorn.co.nz for $29.99 and all New Zealand orders will be eligible for free shipping until November 16.

