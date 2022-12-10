Otago Rally Joins All-new TER World Series

New Zealand’s famous Otago Rally is the first rally in the Southern Hemisphere to be confirmed as part of the new TER World Series.

A series aimed at iconic events in iconic locations, it is an evolution of the TER Series run in Europe for the past few seasons, and 2023 will be a concept season for the worldwide variant.

The Otago Rally is a longstanding event in the New Zealand Rally Championship, and it is expected to be joined in the TER series by five other countries.

For the Otago Rally, in particular, the event will be broadcast globally focusing not only on the competition, but on the region’s tourism, landscape and, of course, the stunning rally roads that Dunedin and surrounds offer.

“For many years we've been working to build the profile of the event, and along with the Kiwi competitors, have hugely enjoyed being hosts to the international competitors and spectators,” event spokesperson Roger Oakley says.

“To join the TER World Series is exciting, and to increase the worldwide profile for our region and the Otago Rally is fantastic. Being part of a series that promotes the love of the sport is what we are all about.”

Each event in the trial season of the TER World Series will receive significant television coverage in the form of a 25-minute highlights package which is to be beamed around the world.

A European-based TV crew will be in Dunedin for the event and will showcase all the region has to offer.

Amidst the announcement of the event’s inclusion in the TER World Series, event organisers are nearing 100 ‘intentions to enter’.

Of that list, 18 are internationals who are looking forward to competing in the event, with visitors from Australia, Finland, the United Kingdom, the Philippines, Italy and Japan all ready to converge on Dunedin in late March.

TER World Series ambassador, Hayden Paddon, can’t wait to welcome the competitors to his home country and to share the Kiwi event and culture.

“The Otago Rally is one of my favourite events. The Dunedin and Otago region is perfect for rallying: great roads, great landscapes and a really passionate team of organisers,” he says.

“I’ve always been impressed by the support of the City of Dunedin and the way the community gets behind the rally. I can't wait to be there again, and meet all the competitors.”

The 2023 Otago Rally will begin with the popular ceremonial start in Dunedin’s Octagon on Friday, March 31st, before the rally action itself takes place on the following two days (April 1 and 2).

The Otago Rally is grateful to receive the Dunedin City Council’s Premier Event Funding in 2023.

