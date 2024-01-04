Finals Day About To Kick Off At Bowls Nationals

The 2024 Summerset Bowls National Championships have reached the final stages of the Men’s Singles, Women’s Pairs and the Open Disability Pairs.

It’s the biggest National Bowls Championships in over a decade, with over 800 individual bowlers descending on the Garden City of Christchurch to contest 6 disciplines from the 2nd to the 9th of January.

The open men’s singles is down to the final 16.

Last years champion, Sheldon Bagrie-Howley is through to the final day.

Two World Singles Champions in Ryan Bester and Shannon McIlroy have also made it through.

Ali Forsyth and Petar who’ve both won the New Zealand Singles twice apiece are also still standing and in line to add to their tally.

The other eleven players still in contention boast a vast array of international, national and regional results with the event still essentially wide open in the search for the 2024 Champion.

The Open Women’s Pairs is down to the Semi-Final stage.

Sandra Keith and Bev Morel, who won the New Zealand pairs on the last occasion that it was held in Christchurch lead the field of four remaining teams in the quest to become not only the 2024 Champion Pairs team, but also Gold Star Holders.

They play young guns, Tannith Potgieter and Briar Atkinson in one semi final.

In the other semi, former New Zealand player Jan Shirley, who has combined with the losing 2023 World Singles finalist, Kelly McKerihen will take on Fiona Frew and Pam Phair on the pristine green at Burnside Bowling Club.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The Open Disability Pairs finalists have been found, the Phil Huwyler who is the current President of Bowls New Zealand, has combined with the current Para World Pairs Champion Julie O’Connell to reach the final.

They will play John Lavell and Lynda Bennett in what is sure to be a scintillating match.

The finals of the Open Disability Pairs, Women’s Pairs and Men’s Singles will be played on the 5th of January at the Burnside Bowling Club, and broadcast live on Sky Sport 4 and the Bowls New Zealand YouTube channel.

© Scoop Media

