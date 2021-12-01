Parliament

Missed Opportunity To Help Struggling Auckland Businesses

Wednesday, 1 December 2021, 3:12 pm
The Government has missed an opportunity with a convoluted voucher scheme which fails to address the businesses that are hurting the most, says National’s Economic Development, Small Business and Tourism spokesperson Todd McClay.

“For some reason the Government has decided the businesses that need help to get back on their feet, as Auckland comes out of a three month lockdown, are council-owned facilities like swimming pools and the zoo.

“I’m sure the families who are lucky enough to receive a free trip to the zoo will appreciate it, but it’s hard to see how this is going to help stimulate Auckland’s battered economy or address the months of economic damage Auckland’s bars, restaurants and tourism businesses have faced.

“There is nothing in this package for hospitality, accommodation or tourism businesses, many of whom are on the brink of failure.

“There is nothing to make it easier to trade such as overriding outdoor dining restrictions.

“There is nothing to help small business owners access the cash they will need to survive a traffic light disrupted summer.

“There is nothing to reduce the burden of Government costs, taxes or regulations that make it hard for small businesses to thrive even at the best of times.

“Not only that, but it seems the scheme is so half-baked it’s not even ready to go, with Aucklanders having to wait two weeks to find out what bureaucratic hoops they will have to jump through to get their hands on a voucher.

“Weeks ago, National proposed a simple, $100 voucher for every fully vaccinated adult which can be spent at any hospitality, accommodation or tourism business in the country.

“It’s not too late for the Government to adopt this approach, and provide a real shot in the arm for businesses who have been most affected by the Covid lockdown.”

Government: Traffic Light Levels Announced


The levels at which different parts of New Zealand will move forward into the COVID-19 Protection Framework this Friday have been announced. Northland, Auckland, Taupō and Rotorua Lakes Districts, Kawerau, Whakatane, Ōpōtiki Districts, Gisborne District, Wairoa District, Rangitikei, Whanganui and Ruapehu Districts will move in at Red... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Why An Attack On Iran Is Back On The Agenda


Reportedly, Christopher Luxon has the edge on Simon Bridges in National’s leadership contest although there is no firm evidence for that hunch. So, one hesitates about joining a media echo chamber that amplifies Luxon’s chances ahead of the 3pm caucus meeting today. You know how it goes: Luxon doesn’t quite have the numbers, so his people start talking to the media to make him seem like the smart bet. Or even perhaps: Luxon hasn't got the numbers, and his people start talking to the media to talk up his support so that he gets a nicer consolation prize... More>>




 
 

Government: Delivers Reactivation Package As Aucklanders Reconnect For Summer
A new support package will help revive economic, social and cultural activities in our largest city over summer, and ensure those in hardship also get relief. The Social Development and Employment Minister Carmel Sepuloni and the Economic and Regional Development Minister Stuart Nash... More>>



Government: Crown Accounts Reflect Strong Economy Amid Pandemic
The Government’s financial accounts continue to reflect an economy that has performed better than expected, despite the latest Delta COVID-19 outbreak. The Crown accounts for the four months to the end of October factors in the improved starting position for the new financial year... More>>

National: Christopher Luxon Elected Party Leader
Christopher Luxon has been elected Leader of the New Zealand National Party, alongside Nicola Willis as Deputy Leader. “It is a tremendous privilege to lead our great party, and I thank my colleagues for the confidence they have placed in me,” Mr Luxon says... More>>

Waitangi National Trust: Waitangi Week
The Waitangi National Trust has decided there will be no in-person events at Waitangi Treaty Grounds during Waitangi Week 2022. Under the COVID-19 Protection Framework it would be practically impossible to safely proceed with the usual events of Waitangi commemorations... More>>


Freedom Camping: Making Sure People Are Up To Play With Changes
People interested in finding out how the proposed improvements to freedom camping might affect them are being invited to an information-sharing webinar... More>>

AUT: Aucklanders Are Less Concerned With Covid
In reaction to commentary that Aucklanders are at breaking point after more than 100 days in lockdown and that compliance with the rules is under threat, AUT Emeritus Professor of Sociology Charles Crothers says... More>>


