ACT Says Clean Car Discount Should Go

“The Clean Car Discount needs to go and ACT will keep campaigning to get rid of it,” says ACT’s Transport and Climate Change spokesperson Simon Court.

“National Party Leader Christopher Luxon confirmed to AM Show this morning that National no longer plans to repeal the scheme. ACT remains steadfast in its opposition.

“The reality is that the Clean Car Discount has always been virtue signalling nonsense from a Government that hates petrol-powered cars and is out of touch with the practicalities of many Kiwis’ day to day lives. It is bad public policy and predictably is making life harder for Kiwis.

“The Vehicle Industry Association said that the policy was “contributing to unfair market conditions, increased costs to consumers and industry, decreasing public trust in parallel imports, and decreased efficacy of the Programme.” While the Motor Industry Association estimate it would increase the price of light vehicles by 15-20 per cent.

“A vote for ACT is a vote to get rid of it. Instead of taxing tradies to subsidise EVs, we would give every household a carbon tax refund from the Emissions Trading Scheme of around $750 every year to use as they see fit. The scheme raises over $1.5 billion every year by charging kiwis for their carbon emissions, we say Kiwis should get a refund and choose whether to spend the money on a heat pump, an EV or putting gas in the car.

“ACT will introduce a no-nonsense climate change plan which ties New Zealand’s carbon price to the prices paid by our top five trading partners. This will show the world New Zealand is doing its bit. It is a simple and effective response to climate change.

“There is no logical reason to punish farmers, tradies, large families and many other consumers with higher used vehicle costs as the country faces a cost-of-living crisis.

“This is an example of why we need a strong ACT to ensure we get real change. We won’t allow National to lazily roll over Labour’s policies like it has in government’s gone by.”

