Lack Of Funding Puts Pressure On Frontline Police

Wednesday, 16 October 2024, 6:11 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

News that 173 roles are being cut at Police will only put more pressure on the frontline.

“I am concerned about the lack of awareness the National Party has about the job police have to do,” Labour police spokesperson Ginny Andersen said.

“Cutting 173 roles will mean police officers spend more time behind a desk and less time on the beat.

“There is a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes for a person to be found, charged and punished for a crime. Arresting someone is only one part of the job.

“Police Minister Mark Mitchell should front up, support the frontline and stop the cuts at Police,” Ginny Andersen said.

