Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

CPAG Summit puts the spotlight on welfare reform

Wednesday, 13 November 2019, 2:07 pm
Press Release: CPAG

CPAG Summit puts the spotlight on welfare reform and the WEAG report

It’s time for our leaders to harness their power to take action on meaningful and sustained welfare policy changes, so that all children can have the opportunity to live good lives and to experience a happy, healthy childhood, says Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG).

CPAG’s annual welfare Summit, this year themed Whakamana Tāngata: Where to from here? is being held in Wellington this coming Monday. The Summit will bring together experts from across a range of disciplines, to draw attention to the recent work of the Welfare Expert Advisory Group (WEAG) and discuss its implications for welfare reform.

"There is an overwhelming, cross-sector acknowledgement - including from politicians - that poverty for those who are experiencing it most severely has not been fixed, and that more needs to - and will - be done for families whose struggles are not abating," says Professor Innes Asher, CPAG’s Health advisor and former member of the WEAG group.

"The question is not how - now that we have the advice - the question is when."

Professor Asher is among the keynote speakers at Monday’s Summit. Laura O’Connell Rapira, Director of ActionStation will also be there to discuss taking action for effective change. Laura says the reality is that families are trying to scrape by on low incomes in an era of high housing and food costs.

"As New Zealanders, we believe in justice and compassion. We want everyone to have the opportunity to thrive. By providing good income support that gives real options in life the Government can make it possible for everyone to do well. Strengthening benefits, as called for by the Government’s own Welfare Expert Advisory Group, would help more people escape the restraints of poverty. It would release the pressure on families and children and help more people to unlock life’s rich opportunities."

And Lifewise CEO Moira Lawler, who will be joining the Summit panel with her colleague John Zois agrees.

"At Lifewise, it’s our understanding that New Zealanders really want to see children and families living above the poverty line, and to have a society where children are able to thrive and have all their needs met," says Lawler, "We all share the view that if the Government invested in the recommendations of the Welfare Expert Advisory Group then things can be different.

"We recognise that it would be difficult to implement all of the recommendations at once, but there are certainly some real priority areas that can be acted on and to see some indication of what the plan looks like would be really important to those of us championing this cause, so we have confidence that change is at hand."

Associate Professor Susan St John, CPAG’s Economics advisor, will be speaking at the event on Monday.

"Families have waited far too long for any real, meaningful relief from the disabling stress of poverty that features in their lives," says St John.

"For their children to have better lives and opportunities, we need urgent change. An emergency package to see them through till any long-term changes can be made is imperative - we should not be forcing them to line up in queues at the City Missions and Salvation Armies this Christmas."

Former Families Commissioner and long-time child welfare advocate Len Cook, says that the measure of a successful welfare system is if every element of it can be trusted by people, whether they need it or not.

"We have become far too tolerant of extraordinary inequalities and inequities that exist in Aotearoa, and welfare can be shaped to improve conditions and remove the inequities for people so that they have a chance to do well," says Cook, who believes that change should involve simplifying eligibility tests and reducing means tests to align more to those used in the tax system.

Join Len and other keynote speakers at CPAG’s Summit 2019: Whakamana Tāngata: Where to from here ? And hear about what changes will make New Zealand truly a great place to be a child.

Other speakers include: Minister of Social Development Hon. Carmel Sepuloni, Children's Commissioner Judge Andrew Becroft, Associate Professor Khylee Quince, Samuel Murray of CCS Disability Action, Professor Tracey McIntosh and more!

Download the Summit programme here.

We warmly invite attendance by journalists and other media representatives.

General information

Date: 18 November, 2019

Time: 8:30am - 4:30pm.

Venue: Nordmeyer Lecture Theatre, University of Otago, Wellington, 23 Mein St, Newtown, Wellington.

If you would like to cover this event, please contact us for media registration.

Email: comms@cpag.org.nz

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from CPAG on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Overseas Investment Rules: New National Interest Test

Associate Finance Minister David Parker said under current Overseas Investment Act rules, assets such as ports and airports, telecommunications infrastructure, electricity and other critical infrastructure are not assessed through a national interest lens.

“We are introducing a number of new powers, consistent with global best practice, to protect New Zealanders’ best interests in such important – often monopoly – assets,” David Parker said.

Responding to concerns about overseas investment in water bottling, the Government will also require consideration of the impact on water quality and sustainability of a water bottling enterprise, when assessing an investment in sensitive land. More>>

 

Matter Of Trust: Peters Says NZ First Loans Legal

"Allegations raised this morning by Stuff Limited / Fairfax concern a party matter but I am confident that New Zealand First has operated within electoral laws, now and for the last 27 years." More>>

ALSO:

PGF CONFLICT OF INTEREST:

Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Age Problem, And The Port Hills

Labour has been steadily improving its gender balance to the point where there are now 21 women in its caucus out of 46 MPs in all... Yet Labour has been just as steadily losing the generational battle to the Greens. More>>

ALSO:

Child Deaths Revealed: NZDF Deal To Clear Afghan Firing Ranges

The Defence Force has agreed a deal to clear unexploded ordnance in Afghanistan after revelations seven children were killed by unexploded devices left there. More>>

ALSO:

Charles & Camilla: Visit Takes Royals From Waitangi To Christchurch

Domestic violence services, conservation and education are all on the list for the royal tour. The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will spend a week travelling the country from Waitangi to Christchurch. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Farming Sector’s Persecution Complex

The narrative that our farmers are ‘doing it tough’ plays into a number of wellworn stereotypes ... More>>

ALSO:

corrections, prisonCorrections: Independent Review Of Prisoner Mail Management

The independent review into the prisoner mail system has today been released, with Corrections accepting all 13 recommendations and making a number of changes to strengthen the management of prisoner mail. More>>

ALSO:

IPCA: Unlawful Detention Of Teenager; Influence Of Investigation

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that former Inspector Hurimoana Dennis unlawfully detained an Auckland teenager in 2015, and improperly influenced the outcome of a criminal investigation into his own son in 2014. More>>

ALSO:

SOP For Gun Bill: New Measures For Modified Pistols

The new controls will • Prohibit short-barrelled semi-automatic rifles which currently are defined as pistols because they are shorter than 762 millimetres. • Introduce tighter controls over pistol carbine conversion kits… • Prohibit firearms which contain a part known as a centrefire lower receiver… More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 