Firefighters Compete At North Island Waterway Challenge

Each year 20,000 fires threaten precious homes, businesses, our natural environment and lives across New Zealand. All require one thing - lots of water and brave people to put it there!

Firefighting relies on timing, technical expertise, and teamwork to save lives and property; the branch on the hose, hose to the pump, the standpipe to the hydrant, and each person playing their part.

Since 1885, United Fire Brigades’ Association (UFBA) Waterway Challenge has helped firefighters put their hose-running and pump-operating skills to the test in a fun, safe, and competitive environment. The track has 19 different setups covering rural and urban approaches to firefighting.

On Saturday 20 January, firefighters from around the North Island will show off their teamwork and firefighting skills that they use to protect property and lives, as they compete in teams against each other in the annual UFBA North Island Waterway Challenge.

Teams of firefighters will be coming from Wainuiomata, Wellsford, Thames, Te Aroha, Havelock North, Morrinsville, Manly, Tairua, Mayor View, Eastland, Martinborough, and Carterton volunteer fire brigades.

Competitors have trained all year, some are highly experienced and we have some fresh faces ready to take on the challenge.

Bring the kids along to watch this competitive display of firefighting techniques.

Location: Carrington Park, Carterton

Date/Time: Saturday 20 January 2024 from 0930hrs till 1600hrs (approx.)

The UFBA is aware of the water shortage in the wider Wellington region and the UFBA North Island Waterway Challenge in Carterton will not be using town supply for this event.

