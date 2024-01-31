Home Brew Release Part Two Of Documentary ‘Run It Back’

Directed by Andy Day, the film is an exploration of the rise and fall of Aotearoa's most enigmatic hip-hop group featuring interviews with Ladi6, DJ Sir-Vere, Diggy Dupe and more

Wednesday 31 January, 2024 NZT – The second chapter of the story surrounding Home Brew, one of Aotearoa's most enigmatic and fabled hip-hop groups, has dropped. The documentary, RUN IT BACK, revisits the roots of Home Brew's meteoric rise, from humble beginnings to becoming a driving force in the music industry and traces the evolution of their sound, style, and influence over the past 11 years.

RUN IT BACK – PART TWO leaves the retrospective world behind and jumps to the current day where they delve into the creation of the new album which was released in December 2023. It explores Tom’s creative process, the cyclical nature of a Home Brew album, life with kids, legacy, brotherhood and meritocracy within art.

As Home Brew's Tom Scott explains, the film comes at a time when the group is finally ready to share their journey. Scott notes, "We had enough years go by to be able to see it all from a bird's eye view. So it kinda just felt right. That whole, you gotta look back to move forward cliche.”

“[Run It Back] was one of the easiest albums I’ve ever made. Probably because it was one of the hardest years I’ve ever had. I didn’t even wanna be seen, let alone have a documentary crew following me round. But it’s nice looking back at it now.”

Director Andy Day, who has has had an insiders view of Scott’s life for years, shares, "We first met in the early days of Home Brew, moved to Melbourne at the same time, lived streets apart, had children in similar timeframes, moved home to Auckland at the same time, and both lived in Avondale for years upon return. So when Tom & Haz asked me to produce and direct this documentary through Studio Butter, it felt completely natural, and I jumped at the opportunity”

Reflecting on the collaborative partnership, Day expresses, "Tom is one of the most profound thinkers I’ve ever had the pleasure of spending time with and Haz is the perfect accompaniment of warmth, sincerity and humour. It’s hard to find better documentary talent than these two. Never a dull moment.”

