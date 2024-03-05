Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Draw Confirmed For OFC U-16 Men's Championship 2024

Tuesday, 5 March 2024, 6:31 pm
Press Release: Oceania Football Confederation

The draws for the OFC U-16 Men’s Championship 2024 and OFC U-16 Men’s Championship 2024 - Qualifying have been held at the OFC Home of Football ‘Te Kahu o Kiwa’ in Auckland.

Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, American Samoa and Tonga will compete at the Qualifying tournament in Tonga from April 13-19 for a place in the Championship to be held in Tahiti from 28 August-10 September. The four teams will play each other in a round robin format over three match days.

The winner will join New Zealand, Fiji, New Caledonia, Tahiti, Cook Islands, Vanuatu, and Samoa in Papeete.

New Zealand, Vanuatu, Fiji, and Cook Islands have been drawn in Group A, with New Caledonia, Samoa, Tahiti, and the Qualifying Winner in Group B.

Group A will kick-off with New Zealand v Vanuatu and Fiji v Cook Islands, whilst Group B begins with New Caledonia v Samoa and Tahiti v Qualifying Winner.

The full match schedule will be released in due course.

The winner and runner-up will represent Oceania at the FIFA U-17 World Cup™ in 2025.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Oceania Football Confederation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 