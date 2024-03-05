Draw Confirmed For OFC U-16 Men's Championship 2024

The draws for the OFC U-16 Men’s Championship 2024 and OFC U-16 Men’s Championship 2024 - Qualifying have been held at the OFC Home of Football ‘Te Kahu o Kiwa’ in Auckland.

Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, American Samoa and Tonga will compete at the Qualifying tournament in Tonga from April 13-19 for a place in the Championship to be held in Tahiti from 28 August-10 September. The four teams will play each other in a round robin format over three match days.

The winner will join New Zealand, Fiji, New Caledonia, Tahiti, Cook Islands, Vanuatu, and Samoa in Papeete.

New Zealand, Vanuatu, Fiji, and Cook Islands have been drawn in Group A, with New Caledonia, Samoa, Tahiti, and the Qualifying Winner in Group B.

Group A will kick-off with New Zealand v Vanuatu and Fiji v Cook Islands, whilst Group B begins with New Caledonia v Samoa and Tahiti v Qualifying Winner.

The full match schedule will be released in due course.

The winner and runner-up will represent Oceania at the FIFA U-17 World Cup™ in 2025.

