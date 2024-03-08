An Initiative To Encourage Collaboration & Exploration In Songwriting

BIG FAN has announced the return of their five-day long writing workshop – Fan Camp – one of a variety of initiatives offered to musical creatives throughout Aotearoa.

After two successful rounds in 2023, the immersive five-day collaborative songwriting camp held at BIG FAN is opening intakes for those under the age of 18 for the first time. Nine successful applicants will be invited to write collaboratively with other artists, producers, and songwriters. Campers will, over the course of the five days, have access to three professional-grade recording studios to encourage collaboration and exploration of composing with other musical creatives with no commercial expectations or obligations. Fan Camp is designed to remove as many barriers as possible to the collaborative processes of songwriting.

For the first time, this round of Fan Camp is exclusively for those under the age of 18. BIG FAN is excited to provide another opportunity for young music lovers to get involved in the industry no matter their age, while being mentored and surrounded by industry greats and top line recording equipment.

Being able to collaborate properly as a songwriter has played a huge part in my success, and it was something I actually learned quite late in my career. We felt like it would be really useful to give more young songwriters the opportunity to gain that experience early on, and at Big Fan we have the perfect team and facility to make it happen.

- Joel Little, Founder of BIG FAN

WHAT’S ON OFFER: FAN CAMP provides each successful applicant with:

The opportunity to write songs in collaboration with other artists, songwriters, and producers at BIG FAN for five days

for five days Supervision from skilled production mentors

Lunch and beverages each day



Full information for Fan Camp, including what is required in the application and FAQ’s, can be found online at www.bigfan.co.nz/community/fan-camp

Applications will open on Friday March 8th via the BIG FAN website and close Tuesday March 19th at 10pm.

