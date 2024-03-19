CubaDupa Gets The Show On The Road This Weekend





CubaDupa acrobat. Credit: Oliver Crawford

It has been a summer of fun in the capital, and it’s ending with a bang, a strum, a drum and some beats as CubaDupa hits town.

As a core funder, Wellington City Council is proud to welcome one of the city’s biggest events to town this weekend (23-24 March), with CubaDupa transforming the area into a concrete playground of stages, street feasts and festival spaces, providing fun and entertainment for everyone.

Wellington’s most iconic, creative, and diverse arts festival will showcase music, dance, theatre, kai and colour from over 1200 artists from around the motu.

The two-day festival is a platform for performers from all genres including Māorioke encouraging everyone to sing in Te Reo Māori or blend Te Reo Māori into their favourite songs, funk/soul/rock favourites OdESSA, award-winning metal band Shepherds Reign, and the sounds of ska from Battleska Galactica.

There’ll also be DJs, the always popular Shut Up & Dance and Solid Gold Dance Crew, Colossal’s Dream Garden aerial and projection circus display, the energetic sounds of Batucada, and Te Aro Eats are back with their collaborative and interactive dining experience.

From 11.59pm Friday 22 March to 3am Monday 25 March there will be significant road closures which can be found on the street event road closures section on the Council’s website.

It’s recommended car users consider ride share apps, public transport or alternative routes or modes of transport during the event, and pedestrians, cyclists and e-scooters should take extra care due to the changes over the weekend.

The city will also be host to the Pacific Adventure Cruise ship with 2600 passengers arriving on Saturday 23 March.

As it’s going to be another big weekend in town it’s important to stay safe and look after your mates. Take 10 will be in two spots, its usual Courtenay/Taranaki Street site, and the pop-up indoor venue at 47 Courtenay Place, both offering water, lollies and support to anyone who needs it. You can drop in, charge your phone, play some games and chill for a bit – they’re there to make sure everyone is staying safe while having a good time in town.

