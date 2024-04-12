Tūpuna Maunga Authority Presented Recreation Award For Te Pane O Mataoho / Te Ara Pueru / Māngere Mountain Whānau Ātea

The Tūpuna Maunga Authority was thrilled to announce winning the 2023 Recreation Aotearoa award, Whāiao Māori, announced early 2024. This accolade, given by Recreation Aotearoa, underscores the Tūpuna Maunga Authority’s commitment to fostering Mana Whenua values, community engagement, and enhancement of the mauri of these iconic taonga.

The timing of this award coincides with another exciting development for the Authority, the launch of our bookable community hāngī programme. After extensive planning and preparation, we are proud to announce that everything, from health and safety measures to the inclusion of traditional practices is in place. We are honoured to be managing the hāngī experience with Mana Whenua partner, hāngī expert, Rewi Spraggon aka the Hāngi Master, and his team.

To celebrate this momentous occasion, we had invited guests along to Te Pane o Mataoho / Te Ara Pueru / Māngere Mountain to share in the presentation of the award by Recreation Aotearoa, a guided walk was facilitated by Māngere Education Centre, presentations by key speakers were shared, with guests being treated to a hāngī meal curated by Rewi and his team.

Tūpuna Maunga Authority Chairperson, Paul Majurey, expresses, “the Whānau Ātea, along with the hāngī pit emphasises the significance of how this space, within the context of cultural revitalisation and community engagement aligns to the values and vision within the Integrated Management Plan and Strategies.

We extend our gratitude to all that has played a role in bringing this award-winning space together, acknowledging the efforts of Ngā Mana Whenua o Tāmaki Makaurau, leading environmental planning experts, Boffa Miskell, and the many dedicated specialists, partners, and teams who have contributed to this significant achievement.”

Te Pane o Mataoho Whānau Ātea is a testament to the power of community engagement and collaboration. Grounded in the themes of 'Hononga Atua, Hononga Wairua', 'Nō te Maunga, ki te Moana', ki te 'Mātauranga', the Whānau Ātea reimagines traditional play spaces for the 21st century, blending contemporary recreation with indigenous knowledge and cultural practices. From the inclusion of traditional hāngī to the establishment of a permanent kī-o-rahi field and Māori star compass. The Whānau Ātea embodies an indigenous approach to outdoor play and recreation that encourages connection, exploration, and learning within a culturally rich environment.

Chair, Paul Majurey, continues by saying, “the Authority is immensely proud of the journey that has led us to this moment, and we look forward to sharing the Whānau Ātea experience with our community and visitors alike.”

To book the hāngī experience, visit www.maunga.nz/hangi-pit/ and for more information about the Tūpuna Maunga Authority visit www.maunga.nz.

