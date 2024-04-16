Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Local Playwright Casts A Spell Over Hamilton

Tuesday, 16 April 2024, 1:24 pm
Press Release: Melanie Allison

Photo supplied.

Prolific local Playwright Melanie Allison brings their Playmarket’s Playwrights B4 25 nominated play Cosmic F*ckery to The Meteor Theatre in May. After 3 years of independent productions, Cosmic marks the debut of their new theatre company, Magic Mirror, with creative partner Andrew T. Lyall.

Cosmic F*ckery warps our reality with witchcraft in their new piece. With brewing potions, casting hexes, and the occasional summoning of Ancient Greek Gods, this new play is sure to invite audiences to escape the mundane.

Cass (Rye Inglis) breaks off her long-term relationship and moves in with her half-sister Harper (Chanelle Harrison), a witch. Trouble brews when Cass secretly gives her new love interest Liza (Rosie Williamson), a love potion. One of Harper's spells goes wrong and the trio fall into a kaleidoscope of drugs, black magic, and chaos.

“Cosmic F*ckery is the result of years of obsession with classical studies, blended with a contemporary feminism that I feel is necessary in the current climate” says playwright Melanie Allison. “Centuries after witch-hunting, we are seeing a reclamation of witchcraft as an act of defiance in the face of patriarchal oppression. I hope audiences will enjoy my usual mix-up of every-day drama and black comedy”.

Behind Cosmic is a diverse team of creatives, working under the banner of the brand-new Magic Mirror Theatre Company. Co-founder and Kirikiriroa theatre and arts champion Andrew T. Lyall speaks on his and Melanie's new initiative; “Magic Mirror was born from a desire for plays that represent the wide spectrum of humanity” he says. “For a few years Melanie and I were staging their scripts for self-development, but we found new kinds of representation in each one, such as uncommon family arrangements, mental illness, and unique LGBTQ+ identities.”

Cosmic F*ckery opens May 8th and runs to the 11th at The Meteor Theatre. Get in quick to secure your tickets through themeteor.co.nz to secure your seat in the cauldron of chaos.

Find more from Melanie Allison on InfoPages.
 
 
 
