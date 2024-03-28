Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

AEC Calls On The Government To Move Beyond The Sound Bite!

Thursday, 28 March 2024, 7:22 am
Press Release: Aotearoa Educators Collective

27 March: Today, Aotearoa Educators Collective launches with a panel discussion with over 200 educators and academics. The panel is discussing the real crisis in education - hint, it is not literacy and numeracy achievement, banning cellphones, or minimal minutes of reading, writing and mathematics. The panel discussion will be led by Lynda Stuart, Rebecca Jesson, and Jodie Hunter.

AEC provides a platform to educators and academics to share their voice around current education issues.

Spokesperson Peter O’Connor says, “We want a bipartisan approach to education that takes politics out of the classroom and lets teachers get on with the job. These sound bite policies around banning cellphones and minimum minutes on reading, writing and maths are masking the real crisis in education.

AEC believes the government should ditch harmful policies like standardised testing and charter schools which will only compound equity issues in education. We want to see them investing in vital areas like initial teacher education, Te Tiriti o Waitangi, learning support, class sizes and teacher aides.

It's time to move to a place where practitioner voice and academic thinking, grounded in research, combine to let us do the best for the learners in our system.

About Aotearoa Educators Collective

Aotearoa Educators Collective is an umbrella collective created to support education thought leaders who share a common interest in promoting progressive ideals in schooling. The group includes academics, principals and teachers and is not aligned to any political party.

These leaders choose to contribute to mainstream public debate through mainstream media based on their research, their lived professional experience and their standing within the sector.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Aotearoa Educators Collective on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 