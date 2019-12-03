Milestone achievements for creative students



3 December 2019





Image taken by third year Bachelor of Creative Media student Kelly Lynn as part of her work experience through the WorkHub. Image was entered in the Magazine Cover section of the NZ Industry Awards.



It’s been a busy year for the UCOL Bachelor of Creative Media students who in total have had a record number of exhibitions and awards participation in 2019; these are milestone achievements for creative students.

“This year has seen some of our strongest students walk through our doors,” says Senior Lecturer, Photography, Tricia Falkner.

“There has been some outstanding creative work produced by the students, but also this year, with more students being introduced to the UCOL Creative WorkHub where student’s complete projects for industry across the areas of photography, video, illustration, graphic design and 3D/animation. This has seen our students developing in areas of employability.”

A major aspect for young creatives in developing their craft and career is understanding how to harness both their creativity and productivity. When new students arrive to begin their degree, Tricia says that creating well-rounded creatives who understand that the journey isn’t a straight line, but a tumultuous path, is important.

“We approach our students in a very holistic way, with a focus on emotional intelligence. One thing that we want our students to discover over their time here is that they need to graduate as a well-rounded professional, who can find the inspiration for their art in a professional setting, as well as create their own businesses and be self-managing.”

The students have just launched their final exhibition for the year, which opened in November at Te Manawa and will be available for public viewing until January.

