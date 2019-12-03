Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Milestone achievements for creative students

Tuesday, 3 December 2019, 3:38 pm
Press Release: UCOL


3 December 2019


Image taken by third year Bachelor of Creative Media student Kelly Lynn as part of her work experience through the WorkHub. Image was entered in the Magazine Cover section of the NZ Industry Awards.

It’s been a busy year for the UCOL Bachelor of Creative Media students who in total have had a record number of exhibitions and awards participation in 2019; these are milestone achievements for creative students.

“This year has seen some of our strongest students walk through our doors,” says Senior Lecturer, Photography, Tricia Falkner.

“There has been some outstanding creative work produced by the students, but also this year, with more students being introduced to the UCOL Creative WorkHub where student’s complete projects for industry across the areas of photography, video, illustration, graphic design and 3D/animation. This has seen our students developing in areas of employability.”

A major aspect for young creatives in developing their craft and career is understanding how to harness both their creativity and productivity. When new students arrive to begin their degree, Tricia says that creating well-rounded creatives who understand that the journey isn’t a straight line, but a tumultuous path, is important.

“We approach our students in a very holistic way, with a focus on emotional intelligence. One thing that we want our students to discover over their time here is that they need to graduate as a well-rounded professional, who can find the inspiration for their art in a professional setting, as well as create their own businesses and be self-managing.”

The students have just launched their final exhibition for the year, which opened in November at Te Manawa and will be available for public viewing until January.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from UCOL on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

40 Years On: Prime Minister Delivers Erebus Apology

"That loss, in and of itself, was huge. It sent ripples across the country, and trauma that those who weren’t directly affected would probably struggle to fathom. But that loss and grief was compounded. It was undeniably worsened by the events that followed." More>>

ALSO:

The Testaments: Margaret Atwood Announces Three NZ Events

The evening will also feature Atwood’s remarkable career, her diverse range of works and why she has returned to the fictional world of Gilead 34 years later. More>>

ALSO:

Transit Of Mercury: Historic Viewing Recreated

Keen stargazers gathered at Te Whanganui o Hei, or Mercury Bay, on the Coromandel Peninsula to watch a rare astronomic event this morning. More>>

ALSO:

Forest And Bird: Hoiho Crowned Bird Of The Year For 2019

Widely considered an underdog, the valiant hoiho (yellow-eyed penguin) has smashed the feathered ceiling to win Bird of the Year, a first for seabirds in the competition's 14 year history. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Very Silly Stormtroopers - Jojo Rabbit

Described as “an anti-hate satire,” Taiki Waititi's latest movie depicts the growth of a young boy in Nazi Germany who seeks advice on how to become a tough man from his 'imaginary friend' - a highly eccentric version of Adolf Hitler.
More>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 