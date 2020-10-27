Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Callum Procter Hangs Up The Headphones

Tuesday, 27 October 2020, 11:17 am
Press Release: New Zealand Media and Entertainment

After more than a decade co-hosting Dunedin’s top rating breakfast show ‘The Hits Callum and P Breakfast’, Callum Procter has shared with his listeners that he’s decided to hang up the headphones.

“After 32 years in radio, and many of those years sharing mornings with our amazing Dunedin and Otago listeners I reckon it’s time to have a crack at something completely different for a while. Our listeners make this job so incredibly rewarding – but the time is right.” said Callum.

Making the announcement on-air air today Callum also thanked his long time Breakfast Co Host Patrina Roche. “P and I have become great mates over the years and have been there for each other day in day out. When you spend such a big part of your day in a studio together you get to know each other pretty well. She’s an absolutely classy broadcaster - and I know she’ll take the show on to bigger and brighter things,” said Callum.

P was quick to pay tribute to her outgoing to co-host too. “Callum has a brilliant knack of connecting with audiences by sharing the stories and experiences that they can relate to. He’s connected to what’s going on around Dunedin and is a passionate advocate for the Otago and Dunedin communities - and that’s what’s made him so popular with our local listeners,” said P.

“The Hits” Breakfast with Callum and P has been the number one breakfast show with Dunedin listeners for 11 years.

“Our Otago and Dunedin listeners have shown an incredible loyalty to our local ‘The Hits Breakfast with Callum and P’. It’s testimony to the work they both do connecting to their community. We totally support Callum’s desire to have a break from broadcasting and wish him all the best.

We look forward to building a new breakfast show with P and have launched the hunt for a new local star to co-host with her.” said NZME’s General Manager, South Island, Janine Tindall-Morice.

Callum’s last day is 20 November.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Media and Entertainment on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres,.More>>

Howard Davis: Estère At San Fran

Appearing at Wellington's San Fran to promote her new single, Calculated Risk, the local musician sutured together a highly impressive set of syncopated soul beats, weaving a brilliant dance cloth of iridescent splendour.More>>

Back On The Stairway To Heaven: Led Zeppelin Wins Over Spirit

In March, the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeal upheld an original jury finding that Led Zeppelin’s Stairway to Heaven did not infringe copyright in Spirit’s 1968 song Taurus. Michael Skidmore, who had filed the suit in 2014 as trustee of the ... More>>


Amazon Original: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm - Trailer And Launch Date

OFFICIAL TRAILER: “BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM: DELIVERY OF PRODIGIOUS BRIBE TO AMERICAN REGIME FOR MAKE BENEFIT ONCE GLORIOUS NATION OF KAZAKHSTAN” Film to Launch Globally on October 23rd Exclusively on Amazon Prime Video... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 