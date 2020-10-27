Callum Procter Hangs Up The Headphones

After more than a decade co-hosting Dunedin’s top rating breakfast show ‘The Hits Callum and P Breakfast’, Callum Procter has shared with his listeners that he’s decided to hang up the headphones.

“After 32 years in radio, and many of those years sharing mornings with our amazing Dunedin and Otago listeners I reckon it’s time to have a crack at something completely different for a while. Our listeners make this job so incredibly rewarding – but the time is right.” said Callum.

Making the announcement on-air air today Callum also thanked his long time Breakfast Co Host Patrina Roche. “P and I have become great mates over the years and have been there for each other day in day out. When you spend such a big part of your day in a studio together you get to know each other pretty well. She’s an absolutely classy broadcaster - and I know she’ll take the show on to bigger and brighter things,” said Callum.

P was quick to pay tribute to her outgoing to co-host too. “Callum has a brilliant knack of connecting with audiences by sharing the stories and experiences that they can relate to. He’s connected to what’s going on around Dunedin and is a passionate advocate for the Otago and Dunedin communities - and that’s what’s made him so popular with our local listeners,” said P.

“The Hits” Breakfast with Callum and P has been the number one breakfast show with Dunedin listeners for 11 years.

“Our Otago and Dunedin listeners have shown an incredible loyalty to our local ‘The Hits Breakfast with Callum and P’. It’s testimony to the work they both do connecting to their community. We totally support Callum’s desire to have a break from broadcasting and wish him all the best.

We look forward to building a new breakfast show with P and have launched the hunt for a new local star to co-host with her.” said NZME’s General Manager, South Island, Janine Tindall-Morice.

Callum’s last day is 20 November.

