Big Numbers At The FIFA Women’s World Cup™ In Auckland

Monday, 24 July 2023, 3:48 pm
Press Release: Auckland Unlimited

The FIFA Women’s World Cup™ in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland has been attracting large numbers of visitors from around New Zealand and overseas.

Here is a snapshot of the highlights from since the tournament kicked off last Thursday night:

Attendance numbers per match at Eden Park:

42,137 attended the match between New Zealand v Norway on 20 July

41,107 attended the match between USA v Vietnam 22 July

Auckland Transport has reported eventgoers made great use of public transport to and from Eden Park on match days. Over 50% of eventgoers used public transport on Thursday’s opening match and 55% eventgoers used public transport on Saturday.

18,650 punnets of hot chips, 452kgs of ice cream, 1303 homemade pies and 7021 kiwi hots dogs have been consumed at Eden Park

FIFA Fan Festival by the numbers™

The FIFA Fan Festival™ at The Cloud on Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland’s Queens Wharf has been popular since it first opened last Friday. So far, a total of 18,650 visitors have come through.

Thursday 20 July Friday 21 July Saturday 22 July Sunday 23 July 
Closed out of deep respect for those impacted by the downtown Auckland incident 4,256 total visitors for the day 8,433 total visitors for the day 5,961 total visitors for the day 

A total of 120 media (international and domestic) are accredited for the FIFA Fan Festival™. If you want to get accredited for the FIFA Fan Festival, click here.

Three of the national teams have also visited the FIFA Fan Festival™, including Argentina, the Philippines and Vietnam.

New Zealand music icon Bic Runga played a free concert to a crowd of 1500 at the FIFA Fan Festival™ on Sunday 23 July.

Rights-free images from the FIFA Fan Festival™ can be found here

Activity taking place this week

Eden Park matches

· TODAY! Italy v Argentina– Monday 24 July - 6pm kick off.

· Spain v Zambia– Wednesday 26 July – 7:30pm kick off.

· Norway v Philippines – Sunday 30 July - 7pm kick off.

The Last Mile

The streets around Eden Park will come to life two hours before every FIFA WWC 2023 match with this week’s performers including:

· Italy v Argentina: large samba band and dancers, Argentinian folk dancers , colourful tinsel monsters/character performers (The Human Agency)

· Spain v Zambia: African drummers and Flamenco dancers (FlamencoNZ).

· Norway v Philippines: NZDrumline and Filipino dance group.

FIFA Fan Festival™

FREE concert by Ladi6 - Friday 28 July, 7:30pm.

For a full schedule of what’s going on at the Fan Festival, click here

About the Fan Festival

The FIFA Fan Festival™ at The Cloud on Queens Wharf is free entry for all ages and will show 48 world cup matches live on a giant screen. It’s a place to enjoy live music, entertainment, local culture, food, beverages and interactive football-themed games. The giant screen has grandstand seating, so bring all your friends and whānau to The Cloud.

