CMM’s Support A Family Initiative Gifts Christmas Hampers To Families In Need

Monday, 18 December 2023, 6:46 pm
Press Release: Christchurch Methodist Mission

This Christmas, too many children will wake up without presents under the tree or food on the table. Every year the Christchurch Methodist Mission (CMM) brings joy to these children and relief to their parents through our Support a Family initiative.

For over 15 years CMM’s Support a Family initiative has matched donors to families in need to provide them with a personalised Christmas hamper including gifts for the children and food items to fill their pantry and provide a Christmas meal. This year we’re projected to reach over 650 individuals, including 408 children.

Families are often overcome with emotion when they pick up their hampers. “When we picked up our hamper I sat in my car and cried. Was the first time in a long time my son had had a proper Christmas” says one hamper recipient.

We have families willing to be interviewed by the media about what receiving a Support a Family hamper means for them and their family. We also have many donors who are happy to be interviewed about their motivations for taking part in Support a Family.

The distribution of hampers will take place this Thursday 21st December at Chapel Street Centre (68 Harewood Road), with donors dropping off their hampers in the morning between 7:30am and 11:30am. The receiving families will be collecting their hampers between 1:00pm and 4:00pm. Media are invited to attend on the day, and interviews can also be arranged outside these times with donors and recipient families.

