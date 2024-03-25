Bunny BMX, Go-Karts And New Zealand’s Biggest Bouncy Castle

Bunny BMX, Go-Karts and New Zealand’s biggest bouncy castle; new attractions helping to secure the future of Auckland's Easter Show

After its first post-covid return in 2023, the Easter Show is back this year with a string of exciting new attractions to lure Kiwi to Auckland Showgrounds.

A beloved annual tradition since 1843, last year’s show saw 84,000 people through the gate, and this year organiser Shaun Varney is expecting even bigger numbers.

“We’re anticipating well over 90,000 people to come through over Easter weekend.”

The four day show will have all the cherished classics, alongside some thrilling new features including New Zealand’s biggest bouncy castle “Megaland” - a 3000 sqm inflatable attraction.

“I’ve given it a run myself, and it’s huge! It's challenging but loads of fun, and will no doubt be a hit over the weekend.”

Heart-stopping Game Over Go-Karts will cater to the adrenaline junkies among us, there’ll be Freestyle Motocross and Kiwi BMX star Jed Mildon will join the Easter Bunny in the Action Arena for some BMX back-flips.

“We’re calling it the world’s biggest bunny hop. You’ll literally see the Easter bunny on a BMX, doing a backflip about 10 metres high.”

A long-standing tradition for Kiwi adults and kids alike, attendees can also expect all of the family favourites to celebrate the long weekend. The indoor petting zoo is back and bigger than before, the eagerly awaited return of the Art Show will showcase the creativity and talent of local artists, and attractions from long-standing Mahons Amusements are set to delight with nostalgic charm.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“There’s a bit of history there, with three generations of Mahons carnival operators overseeing the rides, including NZ’s oldest carousel.”

Since taking over the show 2022, Varney says appealing to a wide range of ages has been important for the show's growth.

“We’re constantly thinking of ways to revamp and update the show to appeal to a younger generation, while still catering to the older audience who return for that sense of nostalgia.”

Dwindling visitor numbers around 2013, and a two-year covid hiatus proved that even one of New Zealand’s longest standing traditions isn’t immune.

“Innovation and new attractions are key to ensuring the show’s appeal and longevity. We want to make sure families will be able to enjoy this epic event for years to come.”

The Easter Show brings families together and creates lasting memories. Don’t miss out on the action - join us for an unforgettable celebration at the 2024 Auckland Easter Show.

Auckland Showgrounds - Easter Weekend

28 March - 1 April 2024

10am - 6pm

Carnival open late (10pm)

© Scoop Media

