New Points Margin Option For Test-match Shearing

Saturday, 6 April 2024, 6:16 am
Press Release: Shearing Sports New Zealand

The TAB has opened betting on three major events at the New Zealand Shears in Te Kuiti, including a new points-margin option for the Wools of New Zealand Shearing series test match to be shorn tonight between New Zealand and Wales.

Betting is available also on the Open woolhandling, with the top four for Saturday night’s final already decided after the qualifying rounds yesterday, and on the Open shearing championship, which will be shorn from heats through to final tomorrow.

With Wales yet to win a shearing test match in New Zealand, despite holding the upper hand in matches in Wales, the TAB is plumping for black-single teammates Paerata Abraham and David Gordon, both of Masterton, to complete the three-match series unbeaten.

There is, however, a little caution, with Welsh guns Gethin Lewis and Llyr Jones having been beaten by just 1.9pts in the second test shorn in Central Hawke’s Bay on Wednesday.

Punters have the options of backing Wales to win, or New Zealand to win by varying margins.

Te Kuiti competitor Keryn Herbert has been made a $2.75 favourite to win the Open woolhandling title for the first time, with 56 wins in Open finals over the last 21 years but having competed in the shadow of multiple winners Joel Henare and Sheree Alabaster in Te Kuiti.

Southland shearer Leon Samuels is a warm $2 favourite to successfully defend the Open shearing title he won last year, and is bolstered further by his win in last month’s Golden Shears Open final in Masterton.

He was the first South Island shearer to win either title in more than 30 years.

Bets can be made on-line or by phone, for account holders, or at TAB outlets. Go to www.tab.co.nz for details or direct to https://www.tab.co.nz/sport/29/shearing/matches to check the odds.

