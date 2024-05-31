Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
SLSNZ Announces Finalists For The Taranaki Awards Of Excellence

Friday, 31 May 2024, 10:45 am
Press Release: Surf Life Saving New Zealand

The finalists for Surf Life Saving New Zealand’s (SLSNZ) Taranaki Awards of Excellence have been announced.

These awards not only acknowledge the incredible skills, commitment, and effort by surf lifeguards to ensure the safety of beachgoers, but also those who have educated others, managed administration, and participated in lifesaving sport throughout the 2023/2024 season.

Charlie Cordwell, SLSNZ Central Regional Manager, said, “Well done to all the Taranaki finalists. Like the rest of the country, it was a busy season with 15 local sport events and lots of surf lifeguard development. The region gained 32 new surf lifeguards, four new patrol support, and 19 new patrol captains.

“There were plenty of highlights during the 2023/2024 season but one that stood out was Wanganui Surf Lifeguard Service’s Junior Carnival. Not only was it a resounding success with members coming from all around the region, but it was the first time in over 30 years that a Junior Carnival was held Wanganui. That’s an incredible achievement and something they should be extremely proud of.”

The Taranaki Awards of Excellence will bring together Surf Life Saving clubs from across the North Island, including Ōpunake, New Plymouth Old Boys, East End, Wanganui, and Fitzroy.

Cordwell said, “It should be a great night of celebration as members come together to raise a glass and toast the season that’s been.”

During the 2023/2024 season, Taranaki surf lifeguards spent over 9,000 hours on patrol, rescued over 95 people, performed over 60 first aids, and carried out over 900 preventative actions.

This year’s awards ceremony will take place on Saturday, 8 June 2024 at 6pm at The Devon Hotel in New Plymouth. Thanks to Devon Hotel who sponsor a major part of the Taranaki Awards of Excellence.

Full list of finalists:

Wendy Snowden Memorial Trophy Surf Lifeguard of the Year 
Samuel DroughtŌpunake
Felicity CleaverFitzroy
Jared CosterNew Plymouth Old Boys
Ethan ByersWanganui
  
DHL U19 Surf Lifeguard of the Year 
Melah SinclairŌpunake
Max ToaFitzroy
Joanna HarrisonNew Plymouth Old Boys
  
bp Search & Rescue Contribution of the Year 
Michael De BiqueŌpunake
Paul CarlyonFitzroy
  
bp Powercraft Contribution of the Year 
Liam DroughtŌpunake
  
Peter Steffenson Trophy Coach of the Year 
Joel MeuliEast End
Trent OlliverŌpunake
Allan RiddickFitzroy
Anthony AnderNew Plymouth Old Boys
  
Surf Sports Official of the Year 
Mel VisserEast End
Claire HunnOpunake
Andrew SorensonFitzroy
Dean SpicerNew Plymouth Old Boys
  
Surf Sportsperson of the Year 
Tara ShotterEast End
Joe CollinsFitzroy
Caleb LawnŌpunake
  
Surf Sports Team of the Year 
East End Beach Relay TeamEast End
Opunake Female Relay TeamŌpunake
  
Event Safety Contribution of the Year 
Liam DroughtŌpunake
Ash HurringFitzroy
  
Junior Surf Contribution of the Year 
Claire HunnŌpunake
Hailey Foster-AnderNew Plymouth Old Boys
Daniel CompWanganui
  
Instructor of the Year 
Hywel DaviesEast End
Michael De BiqueŌpunake
  
Examiner of the Year 
Michael De BiqueŌpunake
  
James Hunt Memorial Volunteer of the Year 
Matt MyersEast End
Ashleigh HurringFitzroy
Richie MathesonNew Plymouth Old Boys
Bex SharrattWanganui
  
Innovation Award 
Trevor WoodEast End
Opunake SLSCŌpunake
  
Taranaki Sportsman of the Year 
Hayden CorkinEast End
Joe CollinsFitzroy
Anthony AnderNew Plymouth Old Boys
  
Valda Walsh Cup Taranaki Sportswoman of the Year 
Julia PadruttEast End
  
Taranaki U19 Sportsman of the Year 
Daniel CallebautEast End
  
Taranaki U19 Sportswoman of the Year 
Tara ShotterEast End
Charlize DuncanFitzroy
Darcy O'SullivanNew Plymouth Old Boys
  
Taranaki U19 Sports Team of the Year 
East End U19 Male Surf TeamEast End
  
Michael Taylor Award 
Charlotte NorthEast End
Colwyn VelvinFitzroy
John ElsmoreŌpunake
Diana van der PoelNew Plymouth Old Boys

