SLSNZ Announces Finalists For The Taranaki Awards Of Excellence

The finalists for Surf Life Saving New Zealand’s (SLSNZ) Taranaki Awards of Excellence have been announced.

These awards not only acknowledge the incredible skills, commitment, and effort by surf lifeguards to ensure the safety of beachgoers, but also those who have educated others, managed administration, and participated in lifesaving sport throughout the 2023/2024 season.

Charlie Cordwell, SLSNZ Central Regional Manager, said, “Well done to all the Taranaki finalists. Like the rest of the country, it was a busy season with 15 local sport events and lots of surf lifeguard development. The region gained 32 new surf lifeguards, four new patrol support, and 19 new patrol captains.

“There were plenty of highlights during the 2023/2024 season but one that stood out was Wanganui Surf Lifeguard Service’s Junior Carnival. Not only was it a resounding success with members coming from all around the region, but it was the first time in over 30 years that a Junior Carnival was held Wanganui. That’s an incredible achievement and something they should be extremely proud of.”

The Taranaki Awards of Excellence will bring together Surf Life Saving clubs from across the North Island, including Ōpunake, New Plymouth Old Boys, East End, Wanganui, and Fitzroy.

Cordwell said, “It should be a great night of celebration as members come together to raise a glass and toast the season that’s been.”

During the 2023/2024 season, Taranaki surf lifeguards spent over 9,000 hours on patrol, rescued over 95 people, performed over 60 first aids, and carried out over 900 preventative actions.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

This year’s awards ceremony will take place on Saturday, 8 June 2024 at 6pm at The Devon Hotel in New Plymouth. Thanks to Devon Hotel who sponsor a major part of the Taranaki Awards of Excellence.

Full list of finalists:

Wendy Snowden Memorial Trophy Surf Lifeguard of the Year Samuel Drought Ōpunake Felicity Cleaver Fitzroy Jared Coster New Plymouth Old Boys Ethan Byers Wanganui DHL U19 Surf Lifeguard of the Year Melah Sinclair Ōpunake Max Toa Fitzroy Joanna Harrison New Plymouth Old Boys bp Search & Rescue Contribution of the Year Michael De Bique Ōpunake Paul Carlyon Fitzroy bp Powercraft Contribution of the Year Liam Drought Ōpunake Peter Steffenson Trophy Coach of the Year Joel Meuli East End Trent Olliver Ōpunake Allan Riddick Fitzroy Anthony Ander New Plymouth Old Boys Surf Sports Official of the Year Mel Visser East End Claire Hunn Opunake Andrew Sorenson Fitzroy Dean Spicer New Plymouth Old Boys Surf Sportsperson of the Year Tara Shotter East End Joe Collins Fitzroy Caleb Lawn Ōpunake Surf Sports Team of the Year East End Beach Relay Team East End Opunake Female Relay Team Ōpunake Event Safety Contribution of the Year Liam Drought Ōpunake Ash Hurring Fitzroy Junior Surf Contribution of the Year Claire Hunn Ōpunake Hailey Foster-Ander New Plymouth Old Boys Daniel Comp Wanganui Instructor of the Year Hywel Davies East End Michael De Bique Ōpunake Examiner of the Year Michael De Bique Ōpunake James Hunt Memorial Volunteer of the Year Matt Myers East End Ashleigh Hurring Fitzroy Richie Matheson New Plymouth Old Boys Bex Sharratt Wanganui Innovation Award Trevor Wood East End Opunake SLSC Ōpunake Taranaki Sportsman of the Year Hayden Corkin East End Joe Collins Fitzroy Anthony Ander New Plymouth Old Boys Valda Walsh Cup Taranaki Sportswoman of the Year Julia Padrutt East End Taranaki U19 Sportsman of the Year Daniel Callebaut East End Taranaki U19 Sportswoman of the Year Tara Shotter East End Charlize Duncan Fitzroy Darcy O'Sullivan New Plymouth Old Boys Taranaki U19 Sports Team of the Year East End U19 Male Surf Team East End Michael Taylor Award Charlotte North East End Colwyn Velvin Fitzroy John Elsmore Ōpunake Diana van der Poel New Plymouth Old Boys

© Scoop Media

