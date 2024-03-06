Auckland’s Awesome Autumn Weekend
Prepare for an exhilarating weekend filled with an array of events and entertainment both on stage, on the field, and on and off the water as autumn is underway in Tāmaki Makaurau.
From the electrifying performances of superstar artist P!NK to the vibrant celebration of Pasifika culture, and some Warriors magic to the famous kiwi past-time of manus, there's something for everyone to enjoy.
Experience the Pasifika Festival, showcasing Pacific diversity through live cultural performances, film, arts and crafts, food, fashion, and more at Western Springs. Villages from Aotearoa, Cook Islands, Hawaii, Fiji, Tokelau, Niue, Samoa and Tonga representing 11 Pacific nations will celebrate language and identity.
Moana Auckland – New Zealand’s Ocean Festival - continues to offer a rich tapestry of storytelling and immersive experiences with a series of events. At the heart of Moana Auckland is the Festival Hub at Te Wero Island in the Viaduct, open from 1600 on a Friday until 2000 on a Sunday. Check out this weekend’s entertainment line-up HERE.
Whatever your plans, make sure you round up your friends and whānau and get along to these events.
Snapshot
Auckland Arts Festival
Where – various venues
When – From Thursday 7 March – Sunday 24 March
Visit Auckland Arts Festival to explore the full programme
P!NK Summer Carnival
Where – Eden Park
When – Friday 8 March and Saturday 9 March
Visit Eden Park for all the details
New Zealand Warriors v Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks
Where – Go Media Stadium, Mt Smart
When – Friday 8 March
Visit Auckland Stadiums for more information
Pasifika Festival
Where - Outerfields, Western Springs Park
When - Saturday 9 March (0900 – 1800) – Sunday 10 March (1000 – 1600)
Entry - Free
Visit Pasifika Festival to explore the full programme
The Z Manu World Champs Grand Final
Where – Karanga Plaza, Wynyard Quarter
When – Saturday 9 March (0900 - 1900)
Entry – Free for spectators
Visit Z Manu World Champs Grand Final for more
Where – Jellicoe Harbour, Wynyard Quarter and Waitematā Harbour
When – Saturday 9 March (race starts at midday)
Entry – Free for spectators
Visit PIC Harbour Classic for details
The Biggest Little Circus
Where – Britomart
When – Saturday 9 March (from 6pm)
Entry – Free for spectators
Visit The Biggest Little Circus for more
Perpetual Guardian Sculpture on the Gulf
Where – Waiheke Island
When – Until 24 March
Entry – From $20 (for adults; free entry for children under age 15)
Visit Sculpture on the Gulf for all you need to know
The RŪNĀ Education Hub
Where – Te Wero Island, Viaduct Harbour
When – Everyday until 23 March
Entry – Free
Visit RŪNĀ for more information