Auckland’s Awesome Autumn Weekend

Prepare for an exhilarating weekend filled with an array of events and entertainment both on stage, on the field, and on and off the water as autumn is underway in Tāmaki Makaurau.

From the electrifying performances of superstar artist P!NK to the vibrant celebration of Pasifika culture, and some Warriors magic to the famous kiwi past-time of manus, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Experience the Pasifika Festival, showcasing Pacific diversity through live cultural performances, film, arts and crafts, food, fashion, and more at Western Springs. Villages from Aotearoa, Cook Islands, Hawaii, Fiji, Tokelau, Niue, Samoa and Tonga representing 11 Pacific nations will celebrate language and identity.

Moana Auckland – New Zealand’s Ocean Festival - continues to offer a rich tapestry of storytelling and immersive experiences with a series of events. At the heart of Moana Auckland is the Festival Hub at Te Wero Island in the Viaduct, open from 1600 on a Friday until 2000 on a Sunday. Check out this weekend’s entertainment line-up HERE.

Whatever your plans, make sure you round up your friends and whānau and get along to these events.

Snapshot

Auckland Arts Festival

Where – various venues

When – From Thursday 7 March – Sunday 24 March

Visit Auckland Arts Festival to explore the full programme

P!NK Summer Carnival

Where – Eden Park

When – Friday 8 March and Saturday 9 March

Visit Eden Park for all the details

New Zealand Warriors v Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks

Where – Go Media Stadium, Mt Smart

When – Friday 8 March

Visit Auckland Stadiums for more information

Pasifika Festival

Where - Outerfields, Western Springs Park

When - Saturday 9 March (0900 – 1800) – Sunday 10 March (1000 – 1600)

Entry - Free

Visit Pasifika Festival to explore the full programme

The Z Manu World Champs Grand Final

Where – Karanga Plaza, Wynyard Quarter

When – Saturday 9 March (0900 - 1900)

Entry – Free for spectators

Visit Z Manu World Champs Grand Final for more

PIC Harbour Classic

Where – Jellicoe Harbour, Wynyard Quarter and Waitematā Harbour

When – Saturday 9 March (race starts at midday)

Entry – Free for spectators

Visit PIC Harbour Classic for details

The Biggest Little Circus

Where – Britomart

When – Saturday 9 March (from 6pm)

Entry – Free for spectators

Visit The Biggest Little Circus for more

Perpetual Guardian Sculpture on the Gulf

Where – Waiheke Island

When – Until 24 March

Entry – From $20 (for adults; free entry for children under age 15)

Visit Sculpture on the Gulf for all you need to know

The RŪNĀ Education Hub

Where – Te Wero Island, Viaduct Harbour

When – Everyday until 23 March

Entry – Free

Visit RŪNĀ for more information

