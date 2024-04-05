Sports Galore On Māori Active This Month

There is sports galore on MĀORI ACTIVE – the Youtube sports channel of Whakaata Māori – and plenty of reo Māori too, this April.

From Lake Karapiro, the NZDBA Dragon Boat Nationals begin Friday 5 April at 8.00 AM.

From the Hawkes Bay Regional Aquatic Centre in Hastings catch five days of racing at the 2024 Apollo Projects NZ Swimming Championships, commencing Tuesday 9 April and followed by the Apollo Projects NZ Age Group Swimming Championships from the same venue, from Monday 15 April.

On Thursday 11 April, we travel to Gisborne where 36 teams will compete in the NZ Secondary Schools (“NZSS”) Kī-ō-Rahi competition.

The NZSS 3x3 Basketball Nationals will be livestreamed from Whanganui-a-Tara (Wellington) on Saturday 13 April and Sunday 14 April. Also known as street ball or street basketball, 3x3 sees two teams of three compete against each other using one basketball hoop.

On Sunday 14 April catch highlights from the 2024 Adventure GO-4-12 Challenge live from Ahuriri (Napier). The NZSS Adventure Racing Championships is a 12-hour event involving teams of three undertaking a range of core disciplines including mountain biking, walking/running, rope skills and navigation.

We’re back in Wellington for the NZSS Water Polo Division 1 Championship from Saturday 13 April to Tuesday 16 April.

Since its establishment in 2022, MĀORI ACTIVE has given unprecedented access to more than 30 rangatahi sports, and achieved 14 million impressions, 1.3 million views and 964 hours of content.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The YouTube channel provides an opportunity to encourage and promote the use of te reo Māori.

MĀORI ACTIVE APRIL SCHEDULE:

FRIDAY 5 APRIL-6 APRIL: NZDBA DRAGON BOAT NATIONALS

Lake Karapiro

Contact: Meri Gibson Merigibson27@gmail.com

TUESDAY 9 APRIL-13 APRIL: 2024 APOLLO PROJECTS NZ SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Hawkes Bay Regional Aquatic Centre, 42 Percival Road, Frimley, Hastings.

Contact: Dale Johnson dale@swimming.org.nz

THURSDAY 11 APRIL-12 APRIL: NZSS KĪ-Ō-RAHI

Watson Park Gisborne, 135 Centennial Marine Drive, Awapuni, Gisborne

Contact: Mātauranga Te-Rauna matauranga@wainuiomatahigh.school.nz

SATURDAY 13 APRIL-14 APRIL: 3X3 BASKETBALL

Akau Tangi Sports Centre, 72 Kemp Street, Kilbirnie, Wellington

Contact: Kathrynn Jelas: kathrynn@nz.basketball

SUNDAY 14 APRIL: NZSS ADVENTURE RACING CHAMPIONSHIP

Guthrie Smith Arboretum & Education Centre,3561 State Highway 2, Tutira, Napier

Contact: David Tait: 3peaks@xtra.co.nz

SATURDAY 13 APRIL-TUESDAY 16 APRIL: NZSS WATER POLO CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wellington Regional Aquatic Centre, 63 Kilbirnie Crescent, Kilbirnie, Wellington

Contact: Blake Taylor Blake@nzwaterpolo.org.nz

MONDAY 15 APRIL-19 APRIL: 2024 APOLLO PROJECTS NZ AGE GROUP SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Hawkes Bay Regional Aquatic Centre, 42 Percival Road, Frimley, Hastings.

Contact: Dale Johnson: dale@swimming.org.nz

© Scoop Media

