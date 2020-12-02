Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Schools Excluded From Govt Coal Commitment

Wednesday, 2 December 2020, 5:20 pm
Press Release: NZEI Te Riu Roa

Education union NZEI Te Riu Roa is disappointed the education sector has been excluded from a state sector phase-out of coal boilers by 2025, announced today.

The announcement, made by the Prime Minister today, notes that schools are included in principle “subject to further work and a report back on when the offsetting obligation applies and the feasibility of their inclusion.”

NZEI Te Riu Roa President, Liam Rutherford, says schools must be included in the Government’s immediate priorities for climate action and funding should be found urgently to support them in phasing out coal.

“Today’s climate emergency declaration included all the right rhetoric," he says.

“But to secure a Just Transition to a safe climate future we all need to be included in real action. Schools were notably absent from the Government’s firm plans on coal today. It’s a real disappointment.”

To date, a small number of schools have been supported to phase out coal boilers. However, almost 200 schools across the country still burn coal, an outdated technology that is not only damaging to the environment but also harmful to children’s health.

Today’s announcement excluded schools from the Government’s commitment to phase out the state sector’s largest and most active coal boilers by 2025, and didn’t provide any new funding to support schools.

The union says the School Strike for Climate movement has shown children and schools in Aotearoa support strong action on climate change, and want to play a role in responding to the issue.

“If the Government is going to take the issue of climate change seriously, our schools need to be supported to make transformative changes. We need clear commitments to phase out coal boilers urgently – and the funding to make it happen.”

© Scoop Media

NZEI Te Riu Roa

NZEI

New Zealand Educational Institute

NZEI Te Riu Roa members work in every community in New Zealand, leading and advocating for quality public education.

We are the 50,000 principals, teachers and support staff who work in primary, area and secondary schools as well as early childhood centres, special education and school advisory services. We come together as NZEI Te Riu Roa - New Zealand's largest education union, a Treaty based organisation and a powerful advocate for quality public education.

We have the most important job in New Zealand - educating for the future.

Contact NZEI Te Riu Roa

 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>

Howard Davis: Kevin Field Quintet

With the hardest pews in town and an icon of Ruth Bader Ginsburg adorning the walls, St Peter's Church added a distinctly spiritual element to the debut of three new pieces by Kiwi jazz pianist and composer Kevin Field that celebrated our common humanity. More>>

Stage: Wellington’s Theatre Awards To Go Ahead

The Wellington Theatre Awards will go ahead despite a devastating year for New Zealand’s creative sector. Wellington Theatre Awards Trust Chair Tom Broadmore said, “the creative sector, and Wellington’s vibrant theatre sector has been gutted by the ... More>>

Journalism: An Icon Returns. New-Look North & South Magazine Hits Shelves

One of New Zealand’s most iconic magazines, North & South, is back on the shelves this week – with new independent ownership. The magazine, which has set the benchmark for investigative journalism in New Zealand since 1986, relaunches this week, ensuring ... More>>

Howard Davis: Three New Art Books for Xmas

Massey University and Te Papa Presses have published three new art books just in time for Xmas: Dick Frizzell's Me, According to the History of Art, Railways Studios, celebrating unique examples of government-sponsored advertising and design, and Nature - Stilled, Jane Ussher's extraordinary photographs of flora and fauna from the museum's natural history collections.
More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Rises From The Ashes (& Chris O'Connor Talks)

Simultaneously dreamy and structured, understated and subtle, spacious and hypnotic, The Phoenix Foundation's new album Lifeline includes gorgeous vocal harmonies, lilting lyrics with no lack of wry, self-deprecating humour, and gently weeping guitar parts. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 