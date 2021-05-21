Budget 2021 Full Coverage

For the latest headlines and reaction see..
BUDGET 2021 - SCOOP COMMENTARY
Gordon Campbell - On Budget 2021's Successes And Failures
BUDGET 2021 PRESS KIT - FULL PRESS RELEASE COVERAGE
The Budget Speech
Releases
- Environment: Foundations Laid For Strong Climate Action - Budget Boost To Tackle On-farm Emissions - Stronger Biosecurity Protections At Our Border And For Our Iconic Kauri
- Businesses: Building Stronger Support For Workers Post COVID - More Sick Leave To Support Employees On The Way - Training Incentive Allowance To Support 16,000 New Zealanders Into Jobs - Backing Small Business As Economy Recovers
- Housing: Budget Makes More Kiwi Homes Warmer And Reduces Emissions Across Sectors - Significant Boost For Māori Housing In Budget 2021
- Benefits: Main Benefit Boost: Up To 33,000 Children Lifted Out Of Poverty
- Economy: An Economic Recovery For All New Zealanders - Budget Shows Stronger Than Expected Economic Recovery
- Māori: Government Invests In The Wellbeing Of Whānau Māori
- Children: Better Childcare Assistance For Low And Middle Income Families
- Resources: Funding For Implementation Of RMA Reform
- Infrastructure: Increased Infrastructure Investments Secure Economic Recovery - Rail Keeps Economic Recovery On Track
- Pacific Communities: Government Supports Pacific People’s Wellbeing Approach To Strengthen Recovery Efforts
- Health: A Better Health System For All New Zealanders
- Social: Prevention And Community Leadership Key In Budget 2021 Family Violence, Sexual Violence Funding
- Education: Budget 2021 Delivers On Education Plan
- Science: Budget 2021 Safeguards The Future Of Scott Base
BUDGET 2020 - THE REACTION - FULL COVERAGE
From Parliament:
Government/Labour
National
- Labour’s Budget Lacks Ambition For New Zealand
- Budget 2021 Lacks A Pathway Back To Prosperity
- Leader Of The Opposition’s Budget 2021 Speech
- Labour’s Direction In Health Hugely Disappointing
Greens
- Green Party Supports Budget 2021 Which Will Help Those In Poverty
- The Green Party’s Te Mātāwaka Welcomes The Wellbeing Budget 2021
ACT
Te Pati Maori:
Non-Parliamentary Political Reaction:
SOEs, Departments and Agencies
Maori:
- National Urban Maori Authority: Budget Recognises Experts In Māori Health “It’s Been A Very Long Time Coming”
- Te Whanau O Waipareira Trust: Waipareira Applauds New Māori Targeted Money
- Te Putahitanga o Te Waipounamu: Te Pūtahitanga O Te Waipounamu Warns That Budget 2021 May Not Meet The Urgent And Increasing Needs
Health Sector Reaction:
- New Zealanders for Health Research: Budget 2021: Health Research Funding Fails The Team Of Five Million
- Hearing House: Budget 2021: More Adults To Gain Access To Sound Through Cochlear Implant Technology
- Cancer Society: Budget 2021: Cancer Screening And Prevention A Winner, But More Work Needs To Be Done For Cancer
- Health Coalition Aotearoa: Big Spend On Vaccines, But Preventable Illness Short-changed
- GPNZ: 2021 Wellbeing Budget Start Of A Long Road For Primary Care
- Association of Salaried Medical Specialists: Investment In Health Workforce Needs To Follow Budget Boost
- Medicines NZ: Boring Budget 2021 Reinforces Two Tier Medicines Access System In New Zealand
Education Sector Reaction:
- NZSTA: Budget 2021: No Silver Bullet, But A Good Start To Creating A Climate For Success
- Kindergartens Aotearoa: Kindergartens Welcome Increase In Focus On Children
- Principals Federation: Some Wins For Schools In Budget
- Early Childhood NZ: Te RIto Maioha Questions If 1.2% CPI Increase Will Be Enough For Struggling ECE Services
- NZEI: NZEI Te Riu Roa: Budget Education Spending A Missed Opportunity To Address Inequities For Tamariki
- Universities New Zealand: Universities Welcome Increase; Call For More Funded Places
- Early Childhood Council: Small Budget Boost For Early Learning Centres May Not Be Enough For Some
- NZUSA: Wins For Some Students, Poverty For Others
Science and Tech Sector Reaction:
- University of Canterbury: Canterbury’s Antarctic Researchers React To Budget’s Scott Base News
- REANNZ: Budget 2021 REANNZ Receives Funding
- Antarctica NZ: Successful Budget For Scott Base
Union Reaction:
- CTU: Social Insurance Could Make A Huge Difference In Aotearoa
- E Tu: Budget 2021: Social Insurance “long Overdue”
- PSA: Public Workers Welcome Budget Commitment To Liveable Incomes
Welfare/Poverty Sector Reaction
- Salvation Army: Wellbeing Budget Not A Game Changer
- Social Service Providers Aotearoa: Budget ’21 A Step In The Right Direction But NGO Social Services Face Ongoing Funding Gap
- Auckland Action Against Poverty: The Increase To Core Benefits In This Year's Budget Are Nowhere Near Enough
- Child Poverty Action Group: Income Support Rises Welcome If Not Yet Enough - Child Poverty Action Group
Finance, Tax & Analysis:
- Deloitte: Budget 2021 Shows No Need For Any Future Tax Hikes
- Green Investment Finance: BUDGET 2021: Green Investment Bank Receives $300 Million Capital Injection
- Taxpayers' Union: Robertson “no New Taxes” Fib 2.0: The New Tax To Fund Astronomical Unemployment Benefit - Government Continues To Throw Taxpayer Money On Housing Bonfire - Return To 1980s-style Social Welfare Will Reduce Long Term Living Standards, Increase Welfare Dependency
Business Reaction
- REINZ: REINZ Welcomes $100m Funding Announced In Budget To Support The RTA And Healthy Homes - REINZ Welcomes Announcement On Warmer Kiwi Homes Programme In Today’s Budget - REINZ Welcomes Announcement On Māori Housing Solutions In Today’s Budget
- SBC and CLC: Budget Sets High Expectations For More To Come On Climate Action
- Auckland Business Chamber: Budget 2021 - Auckland Business Chamber
- Infrastructure Commission: Te Waihanga Welcomes The Budget’s Commitment To Infrastructure
- MYOB: Wellbeing Budget Delivers Further Digital Boost For New Zealand’s SMEs
- Quotable Value: Rising Debt And Interest Rates Risk Making A 'Sharp Adjustment' In House Prices Even Sharper
- Federated Farmers: Farmers Bankroll Budget’s Big Spending
- EMA: No Great Benefits For Business From The Balanced Budget 2021
- Motor Industry Association: Motor Industry Association Welcomes Budget Initiatives For Cleaner Vehicles
- Canterbury Employers' Chamber Of Commerce: Business "Largely Overlooked" In Budget - Canterbury Chamber
- BusinessNZ: Budget A Missed Opportunity For Growth
- Century 21: Budget 2021 Fails To Make House Buying Easier For Young Kiwis
- Property Council Of New Zealand: Major Challenges In Housing Left Unanswered
Environment
- Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment: Funding To Plug Environmental Data Gaps
- Greenpeace: Budget Delivers Nothing But Loose Change For Climate Crisis - Greenpeace
- Christchurch NZ: Christchurch A Winner As Government Confirms Scott Base Redevelopment
Other Reaction
- Safe NZ: Budget 2021 - Animal Welfare Is Not Getting The Funding It Deserves
- WWF: WWF-New Zealand: The Government Delivers A ‘Business As Usual’ Budget
- Arena Williams: Budget 2021 Delivers For Manurewa
- Wellington Chamber of Commerce: Treasury’s Warning Shot On LGWM Must Be Urgently Addressed
- Human Rights Commission: Praise For Human Rights And Te Tiriti Focus In 2021 Budget
- Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry: Commission Welcomes Government Funding Commitment
- Dunne Speaks: Dunne Speaks: The Curate's Egg Budget
- SPCA: SPCA Dismayed By Crucial Funding Oversight
- Aotearoa Vapers Community Advocacy: Budget To Enable Health Reforms Positive For Smokefree
BUDGET 2021 PREVIEWS & REACTION
Government Pre-Budget Announcements:
- Robertson: Pre-Budget Speech To Wellington Chamber Of Commerce - Economic Resilience Provides More Options In Budget 2021
- PM Ardern: Pre-Budget Speech To Business New Zealand