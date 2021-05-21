Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Budget 2021 Full Coverage

Friday, 21 May 2021, 11:39 am
Article: Scoop Publishing

For the latest headlines and reaction see..

PARLIAMENT WIRE..., POLITICS WIRE..., BUSINESS WIRE..., EDUCATION WIRE..., HEALTH WIRE...

Or Search Scoop for "Budget"

RELATED LINKS:

For the full text of the budget see: TREASURY BUDGET 2021 WEBSITE

See also the BEEHIVE BUDGET PAGE

For previous budget coverage see:

BUDGET 2020 - BUDGET 2019 - BUDGET 2018 - [Labour's December 2017 Budget update - link] - BUDGET 2017 - BUDGET 2016 - BUDGET 2015 - BUDGET 2014 - BUDGET 2013 - BUDGET 2012 - BUDGET 2011 - BUDGET 2010 - BUDGET 2009 - BUDGET 2008 - BUDGET 2007 - BUDGET 2007 - BUDGET 2006 - BUDGET 2005 - BUDGET 2004 - BUDGET 2003 - BUDGET 2002 - BUDGET 2001 & BUDGET 2000

 

BUDGET 2021 - SCOOP COMMENTARY

Gordon Campbell - On Budget 2021's Successes And Failures
 

 

BUDGET 2021 PRESS KIT - FULL PRESS RELEASE COVERAGE

 

The Budget Speech

Releases

 

BUDGET 2020 - THE REACTION - FULL COVERAGE

 

From Parliament:

Government/Labour

National

Greens

ACT

Te Pati Maori:

Non-Parliamentary Political Reaction:

SOEs, Departments and Agencies

  •  

Maori:

Health Sector Reaction:

Education Sector Reaction:

Science and Tech Sector Reaction:

 

Union Reaction:

Welfare/Poverty Sector Reaction

Finance, Tax & Analysis:

Business Reaction

Environment

Other Reaction

BUDGET 2021 PREVIEWS & REACTION

 

Government Pre-Budget Announcements:

© Scoop Media

Scoop

Scoop.co.nz

Scoop Independent News

Scoop is NZ's largest independent news source; respected widely in media, political, business and academic circles for being the place on the internet for publishing "what was really said", and for the quality of its analysis of issues.

Contact Scoop

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

The Gilt Comes Off: Singapore Goes Into Lockdown

A clean, technology driven dystopia. A representation of our techno future. These were the introductory descriptions to a piece by science fiction author William Gibson on Singapore for Wired in 1993. “Imagine an Asian version of Zurich operating as ... More>>

Ian Powell: Pay Freezes, Health Systems And Medical Specialists

What has a pay freeze got to do with a universal public health system? Actually quite a lot. Health systems, especially public hospitals which handle the more complex and urgent cases that the rest of the system can’t fix, are by their very nature ... More>>

Forgetting Citizenship: Australia Suspends Flights From India

As India is being devastated by COVID-19 cases that have now passed a daily rate of 400,000, affluent and callous Australia has taken the decision to suspend all flights coming into the country till mid-month. The decision was reached by the Morrison ... More>>



The Conversation: Is Natural Gas Really Cheaper Than Renewable Electricity?

Climate Explained is a collaboration between The Conversation, Stuff and the New Zealand Science Media Centre to answer your questions about climate change... More>>

Keith Rankin: The New Zealand Government’s 'Public Finance Rabbithole'

Last week, out of left field, the government placed a three-year embargo on normal public sector wage bargaining, essentially a salary freeze. While there has been a certain amount of backtracking since, it is clear that the government has been ... More>>

The Conversation: Without The Right Financial Strategies, NZ’s Climate Change Efforts Will Remain Unfinished Business

When it comes to climate change, money talks. Climate finance is critical for enabling a low-emissions transition. This involves investment and expenditure — public, private, domestic and transnational — that demonstrably contributes to climate ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 