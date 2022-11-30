Incoming: (un)Known Number, 1.8m Kiwis At Risk After WhatsApp Breach – Information From Norton

Reports indicate a personal data breach that may affect up to 1.8 million Kiwis. A cybercriminal may have scraped the phone numbers of up to 1,824,589 New Zealanders through a WhatsApp breach. This is part of a wider scrape of an estimated 1 billion records worldwide.

This breach has the potential to affect Kiwis. Phone numbers are traditionally used for scams and phishing attempts, such as last years ‘Flubot’ wave. This scam activity usually rises during the festive season. To combat a potential breach, Norton encourages vigilance and has provided these tips.

What can you do to help protect yourself?

Norton recommends maintaining good mobile hygiene – keep your devices updated with the latest operating system, use strong passwords combined with multi-factor authentication and of course, use comprehensive security to help keep your devices and data safe. That’s where Norton Mobile Security can help.

· If you are on an Android device, disable “Install Unknown Apps”.A lot of malicious apps find their way on your phone outside of the official Google Play store, but from unknownsources. While it might be tempting to install the occasional app that youcan’tfind in theofficialapp store, if you’re willing to take the risk and trust the source, make sure to disable the feature again afterwards, to reduce any ongoing security risk.

· Never open links that seem suspicious.Check to make sure that the mail is really from the sender it claims to be. If it promises things thatseem to betoo good to betrue,theyprobably are.

· Don’t grant apps broad permissions, only let them access what they need to function. Avoid any apps that ask for more data than necessary.

· Get Protection for your mobile devicewithNorton Mobile Security.

