Welcome To Nowhere Festival 2021

Welcome to Nowhere is returning next February for its fifth annual music and arts festival!

Hosted by Pōneke-based Eyegum Music Collective, the two-day indie festival will be held over Waitiangi weekend at an idyllic location somewhere near Whanganui. Some of New Zealand’s most talented and exciting artists will showcase a diverse offering of music, poetry, comedy and visual art against a backdrop of regenerating native bush and birdsong. Lucky campers will get the chance to spend a couple of long summer days and nights immersed in a festival experience that is entirely unique. Festival goers will be able to dance to bands from all over Aotearoa and listen to award winning poets, all while lazing in the swimming hole. Attendees can check out carefully curated art displays or catch an afternoon comedy set as the sun goes down over rolling green hills and limestone ravines. Now in the festival’s fifth year, Eyegum is expanding the event to include an all new stage and added camping capacity. We reckon Welcome to Nowhere 2021 is set to be the best one yet.

We are excited to announce the second round of incredible artists to add to the line up for Welcome to Nowhere 2021! (New additions in bold)

Music:

Arjuna Oakes, Bathysphere, Bitchmagic, Bored Housewives Club, Dick Move, DJ Jaffy Jaff, EUG, Hahko, Hans Pucket, Hummucide, Linen, Ludus, Macho Macho, Marlin’s Dreaming, Mean Owls, Mermaidens, Mystery Waitress, Night Lunch, Onono, Ounce, Skilaa, Soft Plastics, SOG, Space Trash, Spawts, Spectre Collective, Transistor, Unisex Fuck Club, Vanessa Worm, Wet Specimen, Wiri Donna, Womb

Poetry:

AJ Anderson O'Connor, Ash Davida Jane, Daniel Goodwin, Eleanor Rose King Merton, Eric Soakai, Freya Daly Sadgrove, Jackson Nieuwland, Rhegan Tu'akoi, Ronia Ibrahim, Ruby Solly, Stacey Teague

Additional music, poetry, comedy and art line-up announcements will be made in the coming weeks.

Event details:

When: 6-7 February 2021

Where: Somewhere near Whanganui

What: Two-day camping festival with live performances from over 60 musicians, poets and comedians, as well as exhibitions of visual art and workshops, across two main stages.

How: Tickets available from https://www.eyegum.co.nz/

