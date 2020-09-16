Suggested Name Change To Aotearoa

New Zealand is racked with racial separatism. The last thing we need as a nation is for an established minor political party, incapable of polling even 1%, to be promoting further separatism by demanding a change to the only name New Zealand has ever known. This absurdity from the radical and racist Maori Party, can only be viewed as a desperate clamber for publicity given their almost non-existent polling numbers, but, if taken seriously could only lead to the continued progression of New Zealand toward being an apartheid state.

Our country was named New Zealand in 1640. This is the only name contained in our nations founding documents, the Queen Victoria Royal Charters and Patent letters, and the Treaty of Waitangi. There is absolutely no logical or rational reason to consider changing the name which is, and always has been, the only internationally recognised name for our nation.

The suggested name, Aotearoa, does not even originate from Maori. It was invented and first published by S. Percy Smith in 1890 in his fictional work about Kupe. There is no historical basis for this name and, its use has only become more common in recent years due to the targeted lobbying by minority groups combined with the political correctness of multiple governments, and media, desperate to placate Maori and gain the benefit of Maori support to form government under our MMP electoral system. Given these facts, we must ask the simple but very pertinent question, why is this name change being promoted again at this time, or at all?

Firstly, until we can stand shoulder to shoulder as New Zealanders, despite our skin colour or cultural differences, New Zealand will forever be destined to repeat the apartheid mistakes which are being internalised in our legislation, economy and education system to provide legitimacy. We are, and must be, New Zealanders first, and identify with our cultural, or ethnic identities secondly. This must be the case for ALL Kiwis, Maori, European and the myriad of other immigrants who now form part of the multi-cultural melting pot that is New Zealand in the 21st century.

There can be no room in modern day New Zealand for the continuation of the current apartheid system and decades old process of indoctrination through our academic institutions. New Zealand governments, both left and right, must be focused on reducing the apartheid-like separation of Maori and all other New Zealand citizens/residents; not building more walls to divide us and driving additional wedges between us.

Governments and the mainstream media are both guilty of growing the tension that comes with racial separatism. Governments have implemented Maori language in schools by stealth, changed the accepted/advertised names of government ministries/departments from English to Maori, increasingly replaced English words for Maori in the reporting (online, newspapers, radio and TV) of city/town names, landmarks, greetings, family, children, and more and more everyday vocabulary.

These changes have been implemented and normalised by stealth, and absent of any community or voter consultation. Local bodies across our country are reviewing and changing the names of well-known streets, parks, creeks, landmarks etc. on an almost daily basis, again, with no public consultation, nor mainly agreement, and in doing so, in many instances, erasing much of our collective history that accompanies the existing names.

This almost surreptitious re-writing of our language, maps, atlases, and history is appalling. It is one thing to change the accepted names after appropriate consultation and a formal voting process or referendum, but for so many local bodies and government agencies to be so actively progressing this renaming process with no mandate or formal acceptance by the majority of Kiwis is simply unacceptable. It is even worse, and a sad sign of the times, that if anyone dares question the normalisation of this practice, they are instantly lashed and publicly berated as racists. Straight out of the Saul Alinsky, “Rules for Radicals” playbook.

