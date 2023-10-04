Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

National Uncovers Labour Party Gutter Politics

Wednesday, 4 October 2023, 4:42 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Proof that Labour is behind the Council of Trade Union’s negative attacks on National raises serious questions for Chris Hipkins, National’s Campaign Chair Chris Bishop says.

“Despite Chris Hipkins previously saying the CTU and Labour are independent of each other, we now have irrefutable proof that Labour is using the CTU to launder their dirty attacks on National.

“Just three days ago, the CTU was caught peddling disinformation about National. They claimed we would remove sick leave, the Winter Energy Payment, paid parental leave and, most bizarrely, the cost of living payment which finished being paid out a year ago and ended up in the bank accounts of French backpackers and overseas investment bankers.

“Today, the CTU has attempted to launch another attack on National’s tax relief plan.

“A closer look at the file shows it is in the name of Clint Smith – the same Clint Smith who was an advisor to Jacinda Ardern and now works for Labour-aligned lobbying firm Capital Government Relations, set up by former Ardern Chief of Staff Neale Jones.

“This prompted us to go back and look closer at other CTU attacks.

“On the 23rd of May, the CTU issued an attack on National’s tax plan. The name on the file attached is Mike Jaspers – former Chief Press Secretary to Jacinda Ardern, who also works for Capital Government Relations.

“The CTU ‘economist’, Craig Renney, was most recently advisor to Grant Robertson. Rather than take responsibility for providing abysmal advice to his Minister that has driven high inflation and high interest rates or advocate for his members who would be better off under National’s tax relief plan, he is spending his days peddling nasty attacks on National.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“Serious questions should be asked about the extent to which Labour is laundering attacks through the CTU and Capital Government Relations.

“It seems there is no limit to how low Labour will go with their campaign of misinformation and gutter politics. But why anyone is taking them or the CTU seriously at this point is beyond me.

“Chris Hipkins, Grant Robertson and their band of desperate candidates have spent the entire campaign spreading lies, misinformation and negativity about National.

“Everyone needs to see that for what it is – a desperate Labour Party that has no record to run on. They are attacking National because they have nothing positive to say.

“New Zealanders deserve better.

“National has been fighting every day on this campaign to talk about our policies and positive plan to take New Zealand forward. Instead, we are constantly having to correct misinformation and fend off attempts by Labour and the CTU to drag us into the gutter.

“With early voting open, National’s message to Kiwis is that we will deliver change, by rebuilding the economy, giving you tax relief and making your community safer. It has never been more important to have your say and vote for change with a party vote for National.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Bryce Edwards: Ten Reasons Labour Support Has Halved

The Labour Government was elected with 50% of the vote three years ago, but current opinion polls show their vote could halve in this year’s election, which would be one of the biggest plunges in political history. Labour could be headed for an even bigger defeat than in 1931 when Gordon Coates’ governing Reform Party plunged to just 26.6%. More


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Disdain For The Press Debate

Christopher Luxon evidently thinks this election is SO in the bag that he can afford to spurn the still-undecideds, the entire South Island, & the old Christchurch money that still reads the Press and shops at Ballantynes. We should all shed a tear for the National's candidates across the Christchurch region who would have been hoping that a visit from our likely next Prime Minister might have delivered the late shot of adrenaline needed to put their campaigns over the line. No such luck. More


 
 

Gordon Campbell: On National’s Myths About The Desolated State Of The Economy

Familiarity breeds consent. If you repeat the line “six years of economic mis-management” about 10,000 times, it sounds like the received wisdom, whatever the evidence to the contrary. More

Green Party: Guarantee Every Student An Allowance Of $385/wk

“Political decisions have forced students into a situation where they regularly cannot afford food, rent, or basic health care. This wasn’t an accident and it can be fixed. Our Income Guarantee will mean no student will ever have to skip meals to make ends meet and can focus on their study,” says James Shaw. More


Government: Commitment To Pay Equity For Healthcare Workers

The Government welcomes the proposed pay equity settlement that will see significant pay increases for around 18,000 Te Whatu Ora Allied, Scientific, and Technical employees. “This is another example of our commitment to tackling pay inequity and follows recent pay equity milestones reached for our midwifery and nursing workforces," says Ayesha Verrall. More

National Party: Will Scrap Ute Tax In First 100 Days

Between July 2021 and September 2023, over $500M was paid out in rebates on new electric vehicles. It’s clear that Labour’s Ute Tax & Clean Car Discount is a reverse-Robin Hood scheme, taxing hardworking Kiwis for the vehicles they need to subsidise other people to buy new cars. More


The Maori Party: Hana Maipi-Clark’s Home Invaded

Te Pāti Māori are not strangers to hate speech and online threats. Recently, however, a line was crossed. Our Hauraki-Waikato candidate, Hana-Rawhiti Maipi Clark’s home was invaded, vandalised, and left with a threatening letter. This premeditated and targeted attack is the latest of three incidents to take place at Hana’s home just this week. More


Victoria University: Tracking Facts & Fiction In Social Media Campaigns

In the lead-up to the election, ACT is pipping other parliamentary parties for the number of Facebook posts. “This year, we see fewer posts from parliamentary parties than in the corresponding period leading up the 2020 election. The exception is ACT, which is relying heavily on social media. However, some of its posts contain half-truths," says Dr Mona Krewel. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 