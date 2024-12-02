Rare Opportunity To Revive Iconic Piece Of Otago History

Photo: Supplied

Nestled in the picturesque Waitaki Valley, Campbell Park Estate presents an extraordinary opportunity for those with a passion for history and restoration.

At the heart of the 27 hectare site, lies a stunning Victorian Gothic-style homestead, designed in 1876 by renowned Dunedin architectural firm Mason and Wales. Constructed for Robert Campbell, the breathtaking structure features intricate stonework and elegant turrets, having stood for over 140 years as a defining feature of the region.

Photo: Supplied

“I grew up in the area, and I’ve known about the estate for as long as I can remember. In fact, you can’t live in Otago without knowing about the iconic property” says Bayleys salesperson Graham Fielding.

Once the centerpiece of the expansive Otekaike Station, this grand residence now awaits a visionary new owner to return it to its former splendour.

“It’s affectionately known as the castle. I just love it. It’s the most sensational building and the architecture and exterior is just fabulous. It’s hard to miss its grandeur from the outside, but when you’re inside, there are parts that are still surprisingly cosy and homely.”

Alongside the main residence, the estate includes a collection of historic buildings, each with its own unique story. Highlights include stables from the late 19th century, a fascinating old jailhouse, beautifully landscaped orchards and field gardens that once sustained the estate, and even a mysterious subterranean cave.

“The legend is that the cave was once connected to the castle via an underground route. While the main path has been sealed off, the entranceway still stands and provides a fascinating snapshot into its colourful history.

“It’s a glorious carrot for all of the history buffs out there.”

Adding to the estate’s historic charm is a self-contained village of 32 homes. Once a vibrant community, it’s now an exciting restoration project, offering the rare chance to breathe new life into a once-thriving settlement.

“The infrastructure is amazing and was always designed to be self-sufficient. It’s something that could be reinvented for today.”

Holding a special place in New Zealand’s history, Campbell Park Estate played a key role in Oamaru’s early agricultural development and stands as a testament to the ambition of Robert Campbell, who built it as the centrepiece of his farming operations.

It enjoys stunning views of the surrounding farmland and countryside and the nearby town, known for its Victorian charm, offers convenient access to amenities, dining, and attractions.

“Kurow has a local Four Square and hotel for dining out. There's also a fantastic cafe called Waitaki Braids as well as a local winery all just a 10 minute drive from the castle.”

“Oamaru is also just a 45 minute drive away from all of the big branded stores and supermarkets.”

Outdoor enthusiasts can appreciate the area’s wealth of recreational activities, from hiking and fishing to exploring the natural beauty of the Waitaki Valley.

“Otago is a gateway to many things. Within 45 minutes you can launch your boat and go ocean fishing, or within 30 minutes there’s a man-made lake for all the best lake sports”

Campbell Park Estate isn’t just a property; it is a living piece of history, and while the scale of the restoration required may be large, so too are the rewards. Even though time has taken its toll, the estate remains a remarkable glimpse into the past, waiting for a dedicated custodian to unlock its potential.

Special terms and conditions apply.

Please note that this is a private property, and access will only be obtained through the agent.

To arrange a viewing of Campbell Park Estate, please submit an application.

