Search Update - Missing Person, Porirua

Graham Russell Smith. Photo/Supplied.

The search for missing 77-year-old Graham Russell Smith is continuing today.

Four search teams have been deployed in the Porirua area to assist the search, including Land Search and Rescue teams.

Last night, the Westpac helicopter flew over the area Graham was last seen with thermal imaging equipment, unfortunately he was not located.

Police have received a number of reported sightings that are being followed up today.

If you see Graham, or know where he is, please call 111 and reference the file number 241111/3559.

For information after the fact, please update us online now or call 105.

