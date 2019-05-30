Top Scoops

Budget 2019 - Scoop Full Coverage

Thursday, 30 May 2019, 11:18 am
Article: The Scoop Team

Parliament Live - LIVE Video Of Budget 2018 from 2pm

The 2019 New Zealand Budget will be delivered on Thursday 30 May.

Scoop will be updating this page with Budget announcements, reaction and analysis once the Budget is released at 2pm. Hit reload to see the latest version.

                    No Crime: Search Engine Flaw Allowed Previews Of Budget Docs
                    Following Tuesday's referral, the Police have advised the Treasury that, on the available information, an unknown person or persons appear to have exploited a feature in the website search tool but that this does not appear to be unlawful...
                    - ...a specifically-worded search would be able to surface small amounts of content from the 2019/20 Estimates documents.
                    - A large number (approx. 2,000) of search terms were placed into the search bar looking for specific information on the 2019 Budget...
                    - This would return a few sentences - that included the headlines for each Vote paper - but the search would not return the whole document. More>>

                    Two Recommendations Not Accepted: Govt Responds To Mental Health Report
                    Mental health Foundation: “We’re very pleased to see a renewed investment in mental health services, especially at the community level,” MHF chief executive Shaun Robinson says. “Demand for services has increased by 75% over the last 10 years and funding hasn’t kept pace with this demand. This demand must be met and we’re glad to see the Government recognises this and is investing in this area.” More>>

                    Gordon Campbell: On The Budget Leak
                    No doubt the Police will carry out their investigation of the Treasury Budget hack with more courtesy and nuance than they showed when pursuing the source of those Dirty Politics emails... More>>

                    National Releases Budget Info: 'Systematic Hack' Referred To Police
                    Treasury has gathered sufficient evidence to indicate that its systems have been deliberately and systematically hacked. The Treasury has referred the matter to the Police on the advice of the National Cyber Security Centre. More>>

                    RNZ Live Blog: Education 'Mega Strike'
                    Members of the two teachers' unions - NZEI and the Post Primary Teachers' Association - are striking after refusing to settle for three pay rises of 3 percent each. Talks with the Education Ministry have been deadlocked for months and the government has insisted it will not increase the total value of its offers... More>>

                    LVRs Remain For Now: RBNZ's Orr Sees 'Resilient' Financial System
                    Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr is less concerned about housing loans but is still fretting about a third of dairy debt and is also flagging the rapid growth in lending to the horticulture sector. More>>

                    27/5/19 - PM And FinMin's Post-Cab: Mental Health Inquiry And Budget Responsibility
                    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was joined by Minister of Finance Grant Robertson for the last post-cabinet press conference before Thursday's budget. The Government will also announce its delayed response to the mental health inquiry this week. More>>

                    26/5/19: New Service For Young People Leaving Care
                    The Wellbeing Budget contains funding to build a new nation-wide Transition Support Service which is expected to help around 3,000 young people over the next four years after it starts on July 1. More>>

                    23/5/19 - Robertson Speech: Budget Sees Wider Debt Target
                    "New Zealand is well positioned to face this instability and uncertainty, but we are not immune from its impacts. Growth rates are set to be lower than we have seen in recent years..." More>>

                    Budget Announcements: Family And Sexual Violence Response
                    The family and sexual violence package, which sits across eight portfolios, is the result of the first ever joint Budget bid from multiple government departments. More>>

                    'Wellbeing Budget': Grant Robertson Pre-Budget Speech
                    There has been a fair amount of attention in the media here and internationally on this year’s budget – our country’s first Wellbeing Budget. Enough for me to be invited to the recent Spring Meetings of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund, to talk about our approach... More>>

                    Budget 2019: "More Than 1,000 Homeless To Be Housed"
                    Jacinda Ardern said Budget 2019 is breaking the cycle for long-term homeless people by giving them a permanent, warm and safe home, and support services to help address the causes of homelessness. More>>

                    Welfare Report Release: Government Announces Three Changes
                    Despite there being over 40 recommendations, the Government has only committed to three changes in this year’s budget, which include an end to sanctions on sole parents, changes to the abatement rate, and additional frontline staff. More>>

                    Budget: More For Teacher Training
                    The Government is pumping more resources into addressing the long term challenge of teacher shortages in our schools by training or supporting 3280 additional teachers over the next four years… More>>

                    Budget: $16M For Census Fix, Improvements
                    The government is committing an extra $10.36 million to fund Statistics New Zealand's preparations for the 2023 national census after lower than anticipated participation and completion marred the results of the 2018 census. More>>

                    PM's Post-Cab Video & Report: Delays, Mental Health, And Statistics
                    Prime Minister Ardern said that the Government's response to the mental health and addiction inquiry would be delayed until closer to the budget... Ardern and James Shaw announced a budget funding increase for the census. More>>

                    No Comment: PM's Post-Cab 15/4/19
                    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed cabinet signoff on the year's "wellbeing" budget. She described some of its goals but declined to comment on any specifics... She also discussed the case of a New Zealand nurse believed to have been abducted by ISIS while working with the Red Cross in Syria in 2013. More>>

